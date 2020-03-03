Hurry! Cheap Apple Watch 5 deal on Amazon is lowest price EVER

The Apple Watch 5 is our favorite pick among the best smartwatches, but it's a rather pricey piece of jewelry. So when we're hunting sales on Apple's newest wearable and find ones as good as they are today, we think it's time to pounce.

Amazon has cut the price of several different Apple Watch 5 models. The standout among them is the Apple Watch 40mm GPS + Cellular model for $444 , which is down over $50 from the usual $499 cost. This is the cheapest this version of the smartwatch has ever been.

Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular: was $499 now $444 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It's now $54 off when you select the 40mm model with space gray aluminum case and black sport band.View Deal

If you're comfortable shopping Amazon Renewed, you can also snag the 40-mm Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular in every aluminum color for $398. Amazon promises the resold items work and look like new, but if you encounter any problems you have 90 days to request a full refund.

Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular (Renewed): $398 @ Amazon

Score a renewed Apple Watch 5 with GPS and Cellular for under $400 right now. Apple Watch 5 models can cost up to $750 at full retail, so it's worth buying renewed if you're looking to save. View Deal

The Apple Watch 5 has an always-on display and the company's latest S5 processor. It earned a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.

We track discounts on the Apple Watch every day. See our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals for the latest sales.