Hurry! Black Friday Chromebook deal just crashed to $169

We've found a new Black Friday Chromebook deal to make you go "whoa" like Keanu Reeves. And since Chromebook deals have been the hot ticket these days (educators and families both love Chromebooks) we don't expect this one to last.

So, if you're looking for a solid cheap laptop deal, get a hold of this: the Acer Chromebook 311 is just $169 ($60 off) at Walmart right now. This is a perfect deal for someone looking for a secondary laptop or a device to give to their kid(s).

Best Black Friday deals right now

Acer Chromebook 311: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

Chromebooks under $200 are one of the best kinds of Black Friday deals and the Acer Chromebook 311 is definitely one to consider. Its 11.6-inch screen makes for excellent portability, and Acer rates it for 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.View Deal

The Chromebook 311 packs an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. This should prove enough for everyday computing tasks including web browsing, email, streaming from YouTube and Spotify.

The Chromebook 311 has more ports than even the latest MacBook: dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports and dual USB 3.0 Type-A ports — plus a microSD slot for expanding storage (if you want to install a lot of Android apps, that might be a good idea).

This is also a good machine if you've been curious about Chromebooks — which require very little in the way of upkeep, they just update themselves — but don't want to make a big investment.

Be sure to check all of the best Black Friday laptop deals for great savings on all the major brands and our main Black Friday deals hub for more discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones and more.