How to watch SNL online: See Dave Chappelle host Saturday Night Live

SNL start time, channel Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6) on NBC.

Live from New York: it's time to watch SNL react to the wildest election since ... well, 4 years ago? And, fittingly, Saturday Night Live is bringing back the same host who helmed the show's 2016 election reaction episode: Dave Chappelle.

And so we're tuning into SNL this weekend to see how the iconic comedian responds to the never-ending election. His opening monologue will likely annoy one (if not both halves) of the political aisle. Further, expect to see more of Jim Carrey as Democratic presidential candidate Joeseph R. Biden and Maya Rudolph as California senator Kamala Harris.

Alec Baldwin will continue to play Donald Trump, and it's just a matter of what setting they'll put him in. Trump's divisive Thursday night address could already feel like old news by Saturday night.

This week, SNL announced that Chappelle would be joined by musical guest Foo Fighters. I'm wondering if they'll play their hit Everlong, a tribute to the never-ending election cycle, which could go on further due to legal challenges.

This SNL episode has been presented in front of the traditional live studio audience at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center, unlike the concluding episodes of the previous season, which were performed remotely. The production adheres to safety regulations, including a reduced capacity and face mask wearing.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch SNL online:

How to watch SNL online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Saturday Night Live if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching SNL using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch SNL online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Saturday Night Live if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch SNL on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

Great news for Brits! Saturday Night Live season 46 episodes will air on Sky Comedy the day after the U.S. on Sunday evenings.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere in Canada

Up North, Canadians can watch SNL on the same day and time as Americans on Global TV.