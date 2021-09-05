How to watch F9 Director's Cut online and on Blu-ray

It's almost time to see more of the Fast Saga, and watch F9: The Director's Cut online. Yes, even if you thought F9 had every single trick they could pull off — they went to space! — there's more to see, and that version is about to be available to watch in the comfort of your own home.

F9 Director’s Cut movie details Release date: Sept. 7 (Digital), Sept 21 (Blu-ray/DVD)

Director: Justin Lin

Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Tyrese, Nathalie Emmanuel

Run-time: 150 min

Age rating: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

F9: The Fast Saga (its complete title) tells the latest chapter of family and car-centric catastrophe, as devices that could throw the world's superpowers into chaos falls into the hands of the wrong long-lost brother. Yes, Dom Toretto's got a brother we've never met, Jakob. And he's played by John Cena.

F9 both shows us how Dom and Jakob fell out of touch and how Jakob's looking to get himself some revenge. Fortunately, Dom and the Fast crew have some returning family ready to help out, as Han's somehow actually alive. #JusticeForHan indeed.

Along the way, F9 introduces Cardi B into the Fast and Furious Cinematic Universe, and gives Roman (Tyrese) moments to ponder if they're all invincible or not. Plus, a whole ton of past Fast and Furious characters return, giving us all the fan service we could ask for.

What should you expect from the F9 Director's cut? The trailer, seen below, uses all-caps text to declare that "more jaw-dropping action," and "never-before-seen footage" are both included; there are bonus features as well.

In other words, as Diesel put it in an Instagram post, returning director Justin lin "feels our saga in ways that no one could even imagine. That's why the director's cut of F9 has more Fast DNA in it than anything you've ever seen before."

Collider reports that the director's cut release will include more than an hour of bonus material, and that this new version is 7 minutes longer than the theatrical release. Specifically, it is said to include "A deepened sibling rivalry between Dom and Jakob, more of Dom's evolution as a father, a never-before-seen-flashback featuring some of the franchise's most beloved characters, extended sequences featuring Tej and Roman, an additional Cardi B appearance, and an expanded action climax featuring the infamous Armadillo tank."

Which is a lot to pack into seven minutes.

Here's everything you need to watch the F9: Director's Cut online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch F9: Director's Cut online in the U.S.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2021, the F9: Director's Cut hits digital on demand services such as Amazon, Google Play Apple/iTunes and more. Of these, Amazon's the first and only to have a pre-order page up, as it's selling the disc versions in addition to digital — though note that the Director’s Cut Digital isn’t up for pre-order just yet. Wait until Tuesday to be sure.

The Blu-ray/DVD release is on Sept. 21.

F9: Director's Cut is already available for pre-order for Blu-ray and DVD, but a digital copy will go live on Amazon and other services on Sept. 7.View Deal

F9: The Director's Cut cast

The cast of F9: The Director's Cut is headlined by Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz.