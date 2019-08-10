How to Live Stream New Zealand vs Australia: Watch Rugby's Bledisloe Cup

The Bledisloe Cup is an annual rugby competition between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Wallabies of Australia. Typically played as a three-match series, this year's program will be condensed into two games to give teams time to prepare for the Rugby World Cup in early September.

While both national teams have their sights set on the Webb Ellis Cup, the Bledisloe dual will be more than just preparation for the World Cup. The competition between these two fierce rivals has waged since the early 1930s and, along with bragging rights, the winner earns points in the Rugby Championship, a contest between New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

The New Zealand All Blacks are Bledisloe Cup favorites every year, having won 47 times compared to Australia's 12 victories. The Wallabies haven't won since 2002 before a five-year winning streak turned into 16 straight losses. However, many rugby fans believe the All Blacks are vulnerable this year and could suffer a rare defeat.

Here is how to live stream Australia vs New Zealand in the Bledisloe Cup, to see if the Wallabies can pull off a shock victory.

When is the Bledisloe Cup between New Zealand and Australia? The first match of the Bledisloe Cup will be played in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Aug 10 at 5:45 a.m. Eastern | 2:45 a.m. Pacific | 10:45 a.m. BST | 7:45 p.m. AEST. Game two will kick off in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, Aug 17 at 3:35 a.m. Eastern | 12:35 a.m. Pacific | 8:35 a.m. BST | 5:35 p.m. AEST.

How can I live stream New Zealand vs Australia's Bledisloe Cup match in the U.S.?

The opening match of the Bledisloe Cup will be streamed on ESPN+ as part of the network's exclusive Rugby Championship coverage. It's not yet clear if ESPN+ will also stream match two on Aug 17, given that it doesn't count toward the Rugby Championship tournament.

ESPN+ is an online-only subscription-based streaming service that features overflow content not shown on ESPN or ESPN 2, including coverage of niche sports and leagues, like rugby, e-sports and MLS soccer.

ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. You can save some money and start a free 7-day trial if you don't think you'll need the service again.

How can I watch New Zealand vs Australia in the U.K.?

The Bledisloe Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Australia will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action in the United Kingdom.

Sky Sports Action is available to all Sky Sports subscribers, and those who have a Sky Sports package on other cable networks, like Virgin Media or NOW TV.

You can watch the game on your smartphone or laptop through the Sky Sports website or free mobile app available on Android and iOS .

How do I use a VPN to live stream New Zealand vs Australia in the Bledisloe Cup?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the match, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. Actually choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you just need ExpressVPN for just a month, it’s $12.95. View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal