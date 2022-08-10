Google may have just hinted at the Pixel 7 launch window

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 steal tech news headlines, Google posted a tweet that has given us a big hint at when we could see the Google Pixel 7 launch.

The Made By Google account tweeted (opens in new tab) “We hear there are some math wizards on #TeamPixel,” followed by some emojis and then “Hint: Check your calendar.” This was accompanied by an image comprising a Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 6, another Pixel 3 and the original Pixel with a mix of mathematical symbols separating them. As such they present an equation that reads: 3 x 6 - 3 ÷ ⅓ x 1.

Now my mathematical skills aren't the best, what with being a wordsmith and all, but I think I've found the answer. After a little pondering and remembering back to early school math lessons, it's not hard to figure out Google's pointing at the number 9.

We hear there are some math wizards on #TeamPixel 👀✨Hint: Check your calendar. pic.twitter.com/Z1BE9YLMW6August 9, 2022 See more

The issue is what the 9 is referring to. Since Google told us to check our calendars, and the tweet was posted on August 9, we could be looking at a launch date.

And going by previous Pixel fall launches, that would mean an October 9 launch date. But that date is a Sunday, and I for one have never seen a phone launch on a weekend day outside of a major tech showcase like Mobile World Congress.

It could be September 9, but that's a Friday, which is also an unlikely launch day for a flagship Android phone. November 9 is a Wednesday, but Google's not launched any Pixels that late in the year before.

Chewing this over with my esteemed colleague and Senior Editor Henry T. Casey, we've come to the conclusion that the 9 is referring to September as the launch month. But that's what I'd call the danger zone.

That's because Apple is slated to launch the next-gen iPhone in September, with the iPhone 14 tipped to be revealed on September 6 or September 13. Trying to compete with the attention Apple devices garner is an uphill struggle, even for a tech giant like Google.

But stringer things have happened, and Google is nothing if not impetuous with some of its devices. So for now I'd suggest we could see the Pixel 7 get a September reveal. Or Google may use that month or the aforementioned dates as a means to release the latest beta versions of Android, and the whole Pixel-based tweet is a bit of a bait-and-switch. As ever, time will tell.

Analysis: What we want from the Pixel 7

As for what we can expect from the Pixel 7. Well it’ll build upon the design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but could get a new Tensor chip and boosted cameras, and naturally a suite of software upgrades. I’m also holding out hope for a much improved under-display fingerprint scanner and a full 120Hz refresh rate on the standard Pixel 7.

While I love the Pixel 6 Pro, I’m looking forward to seeing what improvements the Pixel 7 can bring to the table and where it could land on our best phones list.