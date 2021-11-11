GameStop Xbox Series X restock now live — how to get your console

Xbox Series X restock has been hard to come by these days, but GameStop currently has stock via Xbox All Access.

Currently, you can get the Xbox Series X for $34.99/month (over 24 months) or the Xbox Series S for $24.99/month (over 24 months).

Xbox Series X restock at GameStop

Xbox Series X w/ Game Pass: $34.99/month over 24 months @ GameStop Xbox Series X w/ Game Pass: $34.99/month over 24 months @ GameStop

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. It comes with a 1-year Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Xbox Series S w/ Game Pass: $24.99/month over 24 months @ GameStop Xbox Series S w/ Game Pass: $24.99/month over 24 months @ GameStop

The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps. It's also available for purchase via Xbox All Access with a 1-year Game Pass Ultimate membership. The latter costs $24.99/month over 24 months.

Xbox Series X tracker — stores to check

GameStop restocks — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.