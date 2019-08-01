Galaxy Note 10 Will Be No Match for iPhone 11, Benchmark Shows

If the latest leaks are accurate, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 might have a problem competing with Apple's upcoming iPhone 11 lineup.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 has allegedly appeared on the benchmarking site Geekbench this week. The device, which isn't named Galaxy Note 10 on the site, but is codenamed SM-N976N, earned a score of 4,532 in single-core testing and 10,431 in multi-core testing.

At first blush, that might sound good. And it is. That will be enough to top the Galaxy S10, which earned a benchmark score of 4,281 in single-core testing. However, in multi-core testing, the Galaxy Note 10 would be behind several devices, including the Xiaomi Black Shark 2, OnePlus 7 Pro, and both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

More importantly, the Galaxy Note 10's scores wouldn't keep pace with Apple's iPhone.



The devices Apple launched last year have already scored higher marks in Geekbench testing. The iPhone XS Max tallied a score of 4,798 and the iPhone XS was just behind with a 4,797 score. The iPhone XR earned a benchmark score of 4,796. In multi-core testing, the iPhone XS took the lead with a whopping 11,260, followed by 11,216 for the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XR tallied a score of 11,193.

That's potentially bad news for Samsung as its Galaxy Note 10 prepares to do battle with the iPhone 11 this year. Apple updates the processor in each new iPhone and is expected to do the same with this year's models with a powerful A13 Bionic chip.

Since last year's iPhones look to be already more powerful than this year's Galaxy Note 10, the iPhone 11 could blow away any performance improvements Samsung might be planning in the Galaxy Note 10.

Still, the Galaxy Note 10's performance in the Geekbench is curious in light of one important rumor. Specifically, reports have suggested that Samsung will bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ to the Galaxy Note 10 lineup this year. That's a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 855 that would ostensibly offer better performance than its predecessor, which comes in the Galaxy S10.

Ultimately, it's tough to say how accurate these benchmark results are. But we won't have long to wait — the device will be unveiled August 7. In the meantime, head over to our Galaxy Note 10 hub for all of the latest leaks and news.