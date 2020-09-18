Forget the Apple Watch 6 — Apple Watch 5 just got a $100 price cut

Apple's new smartwatches went on sale today and as expected, retailers are now slashing the price of Apple's former flagship, which is still an excellent purchase.

Currently, Walmart has the Apple Watch 5 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $329. That's $100 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen all year.

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $329 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and ECG reader. It's now $100 off and at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Apple Watch 5 is our favorite pick among our list of the best smartwatches of 2020. Now that it's no longer Apple's flagship (and its price is coming down), it represents an even better value.

The Apple Watch 5 has an always-on display and the company's S5 processor. It earned a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.

Keep in mind that Black Friday Apple Watch deals could mean even lower prices on the Series 5. But if you can't wait till then, this Apple Watch 5 deal is as good as it gets.