Epic Black Friday gaming laptop deal takes $300 off MSI with 144Hz display, RTX 2070 GPU

If you’re looking for Black Friday gaming laptop deals, there’s a great one right here. For today only, Amazon has the MSI GL65 Leopard on sale for $1,099, which is $300 off. So you’ll need to move fast.

This Black Friday gaming laptop has everything gamers need, including a smooth display with a 144Hz refresh rate, beastly graphics and plenty of storage for your games.

Black Friday gaming laptop deal

MSI GL65 Leopard: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the MSI GL65 Leopard. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, a Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU and a 512GB SSD. Today only, so move fast. View Deal

This thin bezel RTX 2070 GPU gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz screen capable of throwing out a refresh rate rapid enough to smooth the fastest of in-play graphics.

There’s also 16GB of RAM, and the Intel Core i7-10750H processor that promises a 15% performance boost on previous generations.

Win10 multi-language giant speakers help deliver the sounds as they were intended, and there’s Anti-Ghost key+ silver lining and a 720p HD webcam to cap everything off.

