Epic Black Friday gaming laptop deal takes $300 off MSI with 144Hz display, RTX 2070 GPU

If you’re looking for Black Friday gaming laptop deals, there’s a great one right here. For today only, Amazon has the MSI GL65 Leopard on sale for $1,099, which is $300 off. So you’ll need to move fast.
This Black Friday gaming laptop has everything gamers need, including a smooth display with a 144Hz refresh rate, beastly graphics and plenty of storage for your games.
Black Friday gaming laptop deal
MSI GL65 Leopard: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Save $300 on the MSI GL65 Leopard. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, a Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU and a 512GB SSD. Today only, so move fast. View Deal
This thin bezel RTX 2070 GPU gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz screen capable of throwing out a refresh rate rapid enough to smooth the fastest of in-play graphics.
There’s also 16GB of RAM, and the Intel Core i7-10750H processor that promises a 15% performance boost on previous generations.
Win10 multi-language giant speakers help deliver the sounds as they were intended, and there’s Anti-Ghost key+ silver lining and a 720p HD webcam to cap everything off.
If you want to go even bigger with your gaming, we’ve also got Black Friday gaming PC deals right here and all the Cyber Monday deals on the way over the weekend.
