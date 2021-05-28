Dell's excellent XPS 13 4K laptop drops to $799 for Memorial Day

Dell is getting ready for this weekend's Memorial Day sales with an epic deal on our favorite laptop.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (9300) on sale for $799.99. That's a whopping $700 off its original price and one of the best laptop deals we've ever seen. It's also $200 cheaper than it during the Christmas/holiday season.

Editor's Choice deal XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (9300): was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. For a limited time, Dell has dropped its price to just $799.99. It features a 13.4-inch 4K touchscreen display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently 43% sold out, so we'd buy it fast as this deal will likely go out of stock before the end of the day. View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 4K offers the perfect mix of power, style, and performance. The configuration on sale should provide more than enough power for everyday work. It packs a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

At 2.7 pounds, the XPS 13 fits in just about any backpack, messenger bag, and even some purses. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Stealth, the HP Spectre x360, and even Apple's MacBook Air.

But don't let its slim design fool you. The XPS 13 is a workhorse. We were able to stream Netflix while keeping 25 Google Chrome tabs open and the XPS 13 didn't miss a beat.

Averaging 375 nits, the XPS 13's 4K display is also plenty bright, outshining the 318-nit average as well as the Razer Stealth's 346 nits and the Microsoft Surface's 321 nits. There is a trade-off, however. The power-hungry 4K screen means you'll get just under 8 hours of battery life. Otherwise, this is as good as laptop sales get.