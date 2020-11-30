Currys Cyber Monday deals: Save on TVs, laptops, Apple Watch and more

Currys Cyber Monday deals are officially here, and there's still plenty of time in the day to save yourself some money on some shiny new tech. Currys has already had a sale on for the past few weeks, but now's your last chance to get some serious bargains before Boxing Day rolls around.

It can be difficult to find the really good deals, since Currys sells pretty much everything. Fortunately we at Tom's Guide are here to help, having sifted through all the best Currys Cyber Monday deals to find you the latest and greatest bargains.

Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was £1,99 now £899 (save £300)

Grab a big-screen TV for less, complete with 4K resolution, HDR10+ and HLG HDR, and a QLED screen for much better picture quality than your typical LCD screen. Plus it has support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby if you need them.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55" 4K OLED Smart TV: was £1,699 now £1,299 (save £400)

OLED TVs are still rather expensive, but the sales are a great way to save cash. This Android TV-powered Bravia has a lot to offer, including 4K resolution, under-display speakers, support for the Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR standards, and more.View Deal

Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was £899 now £549 (save £350)

QLED may not be quite as good as OLED, but it's still pretty damn good, especially when it's cheaper. Hisense's QLED offering even supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG HDR, with 4K resolution and Alexa support. It really is quite the bargain.View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K QLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 (save £500)

A crazy saving on this TV, which comes with a 4K-ready QLED display. With support for HDR10+, HLG, streaming apps, and intelligent 4K upscaling, this is worth considering if you want a flashy new TV. Especially since it's still the latest model.View Deal

Samsung The Serif 55" 4K QLED TV: was £1,299 now £999 (save £300)

If you want a TV that's been built to look good from any angle, or you want a more free-standing TV than most, this is worth checking out. It has support for HLG10+ and HLG, up to 4L resolution, and supports for Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistants. So a bit of everything.View Deal

Samsung 75" 8K QLED TV: was £7,99 now £6,999 (save £1,000)

If 4K doesn't cut it for you, and you have money to burn, then maybe check this one out. It has up to 8K resolution and HDR10+, 3D sound, plus one of Samsung's fancy bezel-free Infinity screens. Just be aware it caps streaming out at 4K, not that you can stream 8K right now anywayView Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch: was £279 now £179 (save £100)

You can always save by not buying the latest model, and smartwatches are no exception. The Galaxy Watch comes with all the standard Samsung watch features, including Samsung Pay, voice calls, smart notifications, GPS, health and fitness tracking, and the round rotating bezel for better control. Plus it works on Android and iOS.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: was £419 now £375 (save £44)

Samsung's newest smartwatch, complete with more robust health and fitness features than its predecessors. It also has gesture control, GPS, and that classic rotating bezel for better control of what's going on.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3: was £195 now £179 (save £16)

Click & Collect only: Save £16 on the Apple Watch, even if it isn't the absolute latest model. It still has features like Apple Pay, GPS, health and fitness tracking, and up to 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was £899 now £659 (save £240)

There are almost infinite Surface Pro combinations you can buy, but this one has £240 off the normal price. That gets you an Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. You'll still need the Surface Keyboard for the full laptop experience, but this is a good place to get started.View Deal

MacBook Air (Core i3): was £999 now £879 (save £120)

Get yourself a Core i3 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 13-inch Retina Display. Walmart has it for the lowest price we've seen, saving you £120 off the list price.View Deal

Google Pixel 4a: was £349 now £319 (save £30)

Save on the latest affordable Google phone, which we declared was shockingly good value for its price. While this isn't the 5G model, it still comes with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, a 12.2MP main camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 3,140 mAh battery life. If you need a new phone on a budget, this is the deal for you.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB): was £599 now £499 (save £100)

Another 4G-only phone, but since it's such great value you can probably ignore that. If you want the best of the Galaxy S flagship, but don't want to pay for the flashiest model, the S20 FE is for you. It mixes great features with a low price, making for a phone anyone can be happy with.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: was £699 now £599 (save £100)

If you have 5G, or you want to be ready for when it arrives, then that's an option too. The S20 5G is the exact same phone, except it can connect to 5G networks; a feature that adds £100 to the price tag. View Deal

Yakuza: Like a Dragon for Xbox Series X/S: Was £50 now £35 (save £15)

Save £15 on one of the best RPGs of the year. Join Ichiban and co in this hilarious send up of JRPGs which see’s you battling against hardcore gangsters and Yakuza bosses in nappies. View Deal

Iron Man VR (PS4): was £29 now £19 (save £10)

Blast off into the sky like Tony Stark all thanks to the PSVR. It's not the longest game by any stretch, but if you want something that really takes advantage of what Virtual reality has to offer, this is a game for you.View Deal

Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition: was £31 now £19 (save £12)

Miles Morales is the new kid on the scene, but if you haven't played the prequel then now's your chance. Swing through the New York streets as Peter Parker, battle baddies, and fight crime in the main story and all the DLC.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: was £12 now £6 (save £6)

Get ready for the sequel by playing the original Horizon Zero Dawn, set in a post-apocalyptic world where robot dinosaurs roam the wilderness. View Deal

The Last of Use Part 2: was £44 now £24 (save £20)

The sequel to the hit game, picking up the story of Joel and Ellie five years later. It's now £20 off at Currys, and the lowest price we've seen this fantastic game.View Deal

Google Nest Mini: was £49 now £19 (save £30)

Smart speakers are always discounted around Black Friday, and 2020 is no exception. Add Google Assistant to your home on the cheap with the 2nd gen Next Mini, which improves the sound and voice recognition from the older model. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): was £49 now £18 (save £31)

Back down to its lowest ever price, the old Echo Dot isn't that different from the new one. It's just shaped like a hockey puck instead of a mini basketball. If you need more Alexa in your life, this isn't a deal to miss.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): was £49 now £28 (save £21)

Of course if you do want the new Echo Dot, it's only £10 more. It looks a lot nicer, and has improved sound.View Deal

Google Nest Audio: was £89 now £69 (save £20)

The latest full Google Nest speaker, with better audio, faster Assistant response, and a more attractive design than older models. It's more about the sound than the smart home features, though, so bear that in mind. View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £219 now £179 (save £40)

Apple's own sports-centric wireless earbuds, complete with all the best parts of the AirPods Pro in a new form. The in-ear design and earband will make sure these never fall out, while Siri support will mean you'll barely have to touch your phone.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179 now £159 (save £20)

Samsung's newest set of Galaxy Buds feature great sound and active noise cancellation. They look weird, but that bean-shaped design will keep those buds in your ear, and without causing you any discomfort in the process.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: was £199 now £169 (save £30)

With a 22-hour battery life, Siri integration, active noise cancellation, and that trademark Beats sound, this is a nice deal on a pair of great over-ear headphones.View Deal

Huawei Freebuds 3i: was £89 now £69 (save £20)

If you can't justify the cost of AirPods Pro, then these might do the trick instead. Huawei's take on Apple's best truly wireless earbuds, complete with a similar in-ear design, 3.5 hours of battery life, and a recharging case that ups your total playtime to 14.5. View Deal