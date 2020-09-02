Bucks vs Heat live stream: How to watch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs online

Bucks vs Heat game 2 start time, channel Bucks vs Heat game 2 is today (Wednesday, Sept. 2) at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full schedule below.

Today's Bucks vs Heat live stream of game 2 of the NBA playoffs will see if Miami can continue to shut down "the Greek freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo. Yes, if the first game was any indicator, Jimmy Butler and Miami may be the team with the equation for an upset in this Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Bucks had been favorites in this match-up, thanks to the play and leadership of likely two-time MVP Antetokounmpo, but he's short-armed with guard Eric Bledsoe officially listed as questionable. Plus, the story is now about how the Milwaukee team will shut down Butler, who led the team to a big win that has people talking about Giannis possibly taking his talents to South Beach.

This all tracks with how hot the Heat have been hot in the playoffs, with a game 1 win of 11 points over the top seed being befitting of a squad that swept the higher-seed Pacers.

In game 1, Jimmy Butler posted 40 points (his career high) doubling the averaged 19.8 points from the previous series. 14 of those came in the 4th quarter.

Hopefully, the Bucks will find some way to contain Butler on the defensive end. Normally, Antetokounmpo, the Defensive Player of the Year, would be the man for that, and so many are wondering if he will 'reset' the team with a return to form.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Bucks vs Heat live stream.

How to avoid Bucks vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Bucks vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Bucks vs Heat game 1 on Monday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. NBA playoff games will air on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Bucks vs Heat on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so you'll need one of the best TV antennas or Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC) — and Fubo has ESPN but not TNT.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the UK

As usual, British basketball fans will be up late, as the Bucks vs Heat live stream starts at 11:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Bucks vs Heat live streamed on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Specifically, game 2 of this series will be on SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Bucks vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104

Heat 115, Bucks 104 Game 2: Wed., Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Wed., Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Game 3: Fri., Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Fri., Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT Game 4: Sun, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. ABC

Sun, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. ABC *Game 5: TBD

TBD *Game 6: TBD

TBD *Game 7: TBD

* = if necessary