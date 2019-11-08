Black Friday preview: Save $199 on all 2019 MacBook Air models

The 2019 MacBook Air is Apple's new entry-level laptop. We expect to see many Black Friday laptop deals on this Mac, but if you can't wait till Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, you can buy it now at its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple MacBook Air (2019) on sale for $899.99 at Amazon. That's $199 off and one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. Need more memory? The 256GB model is also on sale for $1,099 ($199 off).

Apple MacBook Air (2019): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

The 2019 MacBook Air is an excellent everyday laptop for Mac fans. It sports a True Tone LCD, 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, and 128GB SSD. It's now at its lowest price ever. The 256GB model is also $199 off. View Deal

The 2019 MacBook Air is a solid laptop for students, business users, or those who prefer macOS over Windows. As we noted in our MacBook Air review, Apple's least expensive laptop has a sleek aluminum chassis, a crisp, high res display, and surprisingly powerful speakers.

The base model sports an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. We recommend you spend the extra bucks on the step-up model, which offers 256GB of storage.

