Black Friday laptop sale knocks price of our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook to $269

Black Friday laptop deals are the highlight of many holiday sales. However, if you're looking for a killer deal you can get now — Best Buy has our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook on sale at its lowest price ever.

Currently, Best Buy has the Lenovo Chromebook Duet on sale for $269. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this slate and one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an incredible value, delivering a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard at an incredibly low price. The slate packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, MediaTek Helio P60T CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Unlike most laptops in this price range, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet packs a respectable spec sheet that helps it standout from the bargain bin crowd. You get a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60T CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. Most laptops in this price range would give you a lower res screen and half the storage capacity of the Duet. That's one of the reasons this machine made it to our list of best Chromebooks.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we loved the machine's crisp picture quality and solid color reproduction. Performance-wise, the 2GHz MediaTek CPU offers enough speed for light multitasking. We were able to stream a 1080p YouTube video while keeping a few Chrome tabs open without hitting any lag. It's not a multi-tasking monster, but it'll do for the price.

You'll get about 12 hours and 47 minutes of battery life, which beats the iPad (10:07) and the Surface Go 2 (11:38). Keep in mind that the included keyboard is a bit tight on the side, but we just love that it comes with one straight out of the box.

As one of the best Chromebooks for kids, this laptop is a no brainer at this price, so get it before it sells out.