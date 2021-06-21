Best Prime Day video game deals 2021: PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch and more

Amazon Prime Day is here, and that means you have a short time to pick up the Best Prime Day video game deals. Prices on video games for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PS4 have plummeted, and this is your chance to pick up hit games at up to $50 off their usual prices. These aren’t bargain bin franchises, either: you can get cheap games from Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil, Gears of War, Mario, Zelda and more.

As Prime Day deals go, these video game sales are good ones, since even the most modest deal takes about 15% off of a game’s usual price. Furthermore, these are games you’ll actually want to play, comprising critical darlings like Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Xbox games on this list represent particularly good deals, since each one will automatically optimize for either an Xbox One, Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X; the PS4 and PS5 games often have blurrier cross-gen compatibility.

Note that this list does not include PC games, since Amazon isn’t a big storefront for digital game downloads. However, the GOG Summer Sale is currently going on, for gamers of the PC persuasion.

Prime Day video game deals — best sales now

Best Prime Day PS5 game deals

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running historical stealth/action series. This time around, you play as Eivor: a Viking chief in medieval England who must find a new home for his or her clan of Danes.View Deal

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls is one of the very best games on the PS5, although you may have played the original on PS3 back in 2009. However, this remaster features improved graphics, faster load times, smoother gameplay — and the same brutal difficulty as before.View Deal

The Nioh Collection: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Nioh Collection collects and remasters two last-gen favorites: Nioh and Nioh 2. These fiendishly difficult action/RPGs feature tight gameplay and an imaginative setting that combines feudal Japan with demons and magic from East Asian folklore.View Deal

Returnal: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Returnal is a tough game for a niche audience — and if you're part of that audience, it's exactly the game you're looking for. This gorgeous roguelike casts you as Selene: an astronaut caught in a time loop on a hostile alien world.View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $19 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs: Legion doesn't have a single protagonist. Instead, it lets you recruit just about anyone in a near-future dystopian London into the hacktivist collective DedSec. It's a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.View Deal

Best Prime Day Xbox game deals

FIFA 21: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

FIFA 21 is gaming's premier soccer sim, and if you don't already have the game, you can now pick it up at a steep discount. FIFA 22 won't be out until this fall, so if you want to fill your summer with digital soccer, this is the cheapest way to do so.View Deal

Gears Tactics: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Gears Tactics demonstrates that the Gears of War series has plenty to offer beyond third-person shooters. This turn-based strategy game features challenging strategic gameplay, a cast of customizable soldiers and an ambitious story in the Gears universeView Deal

NBA 2K21: was $69 now $19 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is currently available at a $50 discount, arguably making it the best Prime Day video game deal on the whole site. This immersive basketball sim features up-to-date team rosters, lifelike graphics and both single- and multiplayer gameplay modes.View Deal

Planet Coaster: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Planet Coaster lets you build the theme park of your dreams, particularly if your theme park is heavy on roller coasters. This simulation game features colorful graphics and plenty of customization options.View Deal

Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

One of the newest games among the best Prime Day video game deals, Resident Evil is the eight mainline installment in the long-running survival/horror series. This time, the villain is the alluring Lady Dimitrescu.View Deal

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals

Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn't just one of the best Nintendo Switch games; it's arguably one of the best games ever made. This open-world adventure game is Link's biggest adventure yet, and it's rarely on sale, so any discount is a good one.View Deal

Mario + Rabbids: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is one of the strangest and most surprising games on the Nintendo Switch. It's a turn-based strategy game where Mario and his Rabbid allies duke it out with a host of colorful villains — and the execution of that idea is just about perfect.View Deal

Monster Hunter Rise: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Monster Hunter Rise is one of 2021's surprise hits, making Capcom's cult action/RPG series more accessible than ever before. Monster Hunter Rise pits you against some huge, fearsome foes, and gives you plenty of ways to customize your playstyle.View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure is one of the most popular Switch games, frequently going out of stock. While it's easier to find than it was, sales on Ring Fit Adventure are infrequent, making this $10 discount one of the best Prime Day video game deals.View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario's latest adventure, Super Mario Odyssey, is also one of his best yet. In this Nintendo Switch exclusive, Mario explores a variety of expansive levels along with Cappy: a lively hat that can take control of enemies. Like most first-party titles, it's rarely on sale.View Deal

Best Prime Day PS4 game deals

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the most pleasant gaming surprises of 2020, updating and revamping a classic RPG for modern hardware, along with some clever story twists. This version also comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima: was $59 now $29

In what is easily one of the best Prime Day video game deals, you can get Ghost of Tsushima for only $29. This lovingly crafted open-world game casts you as Jin Sakai: a samurai who treads the line between honor and pragmatism as he fends off a Mongol invasion.View Deal

Grand Theft Auto V: was $29 now $14 @ Amazon

If you haven't played Grand Theft Auto V, it probably won't get much cheaper than this. GTAV is not only an ambitious open-world crime game; it's also your gateway to the incredibly popular Grand Theft Auto online mode.View Deal

Outriders: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Outriders is a cooperative multiplayer shooter without any of the typical live-service frustrations. It has a strong story with a defined beginning, middle and end. It doesn't have any microtransactions. You can set your own difficulty level. And the shooting feels great.View Deal

Spider-Man: Miles Morales: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

While Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a PS5 launch title, you can, indeed, get it on the PS4 with only a few graphical and performance compromises. If you get a PS5, this version will also upgrade for free. It's an excellent superhero adventure with a charismatic cast.View Deal

Shop more sales at Amazon