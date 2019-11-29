Best Lowe's Black Friday deals of 2019

Lowe's is one of the best stores out there for snagging essential home goods, whether it's a new refrigerator for the kitchen or a bunch of smart home gadgets for keeping your house secure and smart. And with tons of Lowe's Black Friday deals currently available, you can get these essential products for better prices than ever.

From popular kitchen accessories to smart doorbells and streaming devices, here are the best Lowe's Black Friday deals available right now.

Top 5 Lowe's Black Friday deals right now

Lowe's Black Friday deals available now

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $22

One of our favorite smart speakers, the hugely popular Echo Dot lets you control your entire smart home with Alexa voice controls while doubling as a music speaker and alarm clock.

Google Chromecast: was $35 now $25

This is the lowest price we've seen for Google's Chromecast, which lets you cast your favorite streaming content from your phone to your TV via apps like Netflix and Disney Plus.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell: was $299 now $149

Our favorite overall video doorbell, the Nest Hello offers exceppent 1600 x 1200 video quality, handy Google Assistant integration and smart facial recognition.

Google Wi-Fi Wireless Router: was $129 now $99

Boost your home internet with this top-rated wireless mesh router, which is backward compatible with most network type and offers parental controls.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $19 now $39

This top streaming stick lets you binge on your favorite services and search for shows with your voice with its included Alexa remote.

Whirlpool 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $2,499 now $1,599

This highly popular Whirlpool model offers 24.5 cubic feet, includes a filtered water dispenser and ice maker, and features handy tap controls for chilling food quickly.

Samsung 25.5-cu ft French Door Refrigerator: was $1,999 now $999

This popular refrigerator packs a stainless steel exterior, Twin Cooling Plus technology for maintaining multiple humidity levels, and a built-in ice maker.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399 now $249

This top-rated vacuum offers 40 minutes of suction, HEPA filtration and 4 included extra tools for drilling deeper into carpets and getting pesky pet hairs out.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: was $199 now $129

One of our favorite video doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers motion-activated alerts and an on-demand 1080p view of your home via Live View. Its built-in battery and sleek design make it one of the best video doorbells to buy, especially at this price.

Electrolux 4.4 cu-ft Front-Load Washer: was $1,199 now $998

Our favorite overall washing machine, this top Electrolujx model offers SmartBoost technology for the most through possible wash and an Adaptive Dispenser that supports all degergent types.