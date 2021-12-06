Best Buy PS5 restock tipped for this week — here's what we know

Best Buy hasn't held a PS5 restock for more than two weeks, but that could be set to change very soon if the latest online whispers are to be believed. Multiple media outlets are reporting that Best Buy may hold a PS5 restock at some point between December 6 (aka today) and Wednesday, December 8.

The electronics retailer is currently overdue a restock, especially as it opted to sit out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period without any sort of next-gen console drop. However, it's important to note that, as it stands, this PS5 restock is merely rumored and far from confirmed. Even if the restock does happen, it'll likely be exclusively for Totaltech members, which is a substantial barrier to entry.

Best Buy PS5 restock (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games.

Best Buy Totaltech: $199/year @ Best Buy Best Buy Totaltech: $199/year @ Best Buy

For $199.99 per year, Best Buy Totaltech gives members access to 24/7 tech support, free shipping (with no minimums), 2-year warranty protection on purchased products, exclusive member-only deals, and free in-home installation. The retailer has made most of its recent PS5 restocks exclusively available to Totaltech members.

We're fairly skeptical that this Best Buy PS5 restock will occur, largely due to the unknown initial source. The speculation around this drop can be traced back to a Twitter user by the name of @ChitoGaminYT who shared a Best Buy promotional pamphlet that features a PS5 product listing among assorted gaming deals offered by the retailer.

seems like BB rumor drop on monday for TOTAL TECH monday #PS5 #XboxSeriesX #NintendoSwitchOLED pic.twitter.com/T09oXacXLkDecember 4, 2021 See more

At the bottom of the brochure reads the text "unless otherwise noted, prices and offers are valid 12/6/21 - 12/8/21." Which has been taken by some as confirmation that a Best Buy PS5 restock will take place between these dates. We're not quite as convinced, but we have seen online rumors with even less substance prove to be correct, so we're keeping a close eye on the retailer just in case.

Best Buy has a history of holding PS5 restocks on Monday, meaning a drop today (Dec. 6) seems the most likely candidate. The bad news is that most of the retailer's recent drops have required a Totaltech membership. It's an annual subscription which costs $200, making Best Buy's restock paywall easily the one most egregious out there.

If this restock ultimately doesn't come to fruition, or you refuse to purchase a Totaltech membership to participate (we certainly wouldn't blame you), then make sure you're regularly checking our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates as we get them.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

It should be noted that Best Buy isn't the only retailers to hold PS5 restocks exclusively for members of its premium rewards program, but what makes its drop so egregious is the cost of a Totaltech subscription. GameStop offers early access to next-gen console restocks through its PowerUp Reward Pro membership, but that costs a mere $15 annually.

Amazon has also experimented with offering Prime members priority access to PS5 restocks, but Prime costs a more reasonable $12.99 a month. Plus, Prime comes with a host of other benefits, including access to the popular Prime Video and Prime Music streaming services, which made it worth having even before the PS5 restock perk was introduced.

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

Previously, Best Buy PS5 restocks required that your refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. However, Best Buy's new process places you in a queue. A pop-up windows says it'll "verify your account" and check for inventory. So, it pays to sign into your account asap.

If you see that the PS5 is no longer in stock, you might want to try again via an incognito browser window. Repeat the process until you (hopefully) manage to score a console.