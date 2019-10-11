Asus Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD $200 Off Ahead of Black Friday

We're expecting to see a deluge of Black Friday laptop deals in the coming weeks. But if you can't wait for the official start of Black Friday 2019, we've got a solid laptop deal you can get now.

Currently, Best Buy has the Asus ROG Zephyrus G (GA502) 15.6-inch Laptop on sale for $999. Normally priced at $1,199, that's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine. By comparison, it's $100 cheaper than Walmart's price for the same configuration.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G (GA502): was $1,199 now $999

The Asus ROG laptop is built for gaming. It packs a 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU. It's currently at its lowest price ever.View Deal

This Asus ROG Zephyrus G packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU.

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed this exact configuration and liked its thin design and solid graphics performance. They were also impressed by its above-average battery life (for a gaming laptop), which lasted 4 hours and 48 minutes.

At a mere 4.5 pounds, the Zephyrus G is thinner and lighter than the Dell G5 15 SE (5.6 pounds) and the Lenovo Legion Y7000 (5.3 pounds). In performance tests, the Zephyrus G juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs, five 1080p YouTube videos, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider simultaneously without skipping a beat. Thanks to its GTX 1660 Ti GPU, the Zephyrus G also blazed through Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Highest, 1080p) at 36 frames per second.

Overall, the Zephyrus G is a solid gaming laptop if you're on a slightly flexible budget. You get strong graphics performance, good battery life, and a solid pair of speakers all for a grand.