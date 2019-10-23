Anker Soundcore Deal: These Great AirPods Alternatives Are Just $44

Anker makes some of the best AirPods alternatives out there. This Amazon deal discounts these already modestly priced wireless earbuds, making them an even greater value.

For a limited time, you can score a pair of Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds for just $44.99. Normally $60, that's $15 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones.

It's one of the best headphone deals we've seen this month and a great opportunity to snag a solid discount ahead of Black Friday.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Wireless Earbuds: was $60 now $44 @ Amazon

These wireless earbuds are among the best AirPods alternatives you can get. They offer great sound, crystal clear calls, 7 hours of battery life per charge, and best off all, water resistance. For a limited time, they're $15 off at Amazon.

View Deal

The Anker Soundcore Life P2s feature four noise-reducing microphones along with graphene drivers.

In our review of Anker's other AirPods alternatives, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air, we were impressed by its surprisingly good sound, great comfort, and good battery life. Although we thought its design scratched easily, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Unlike the Liberty Airs. these Soundcore Life P2s have a matte finish so scratches shouldn't be an issue. These tuned buds are designed to offer a big soundstage and decent noise reduction.

The Soudcore Life P2s are rated for 7 hours of battery life on a single charge. What's more, the included charging case gives you an extra 40 hours of backup power.

Unlike AirPods, Soundcore Life P2s are water resistant, so you should be able to use them working out.