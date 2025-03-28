Act fast! AirPods Pro 2 deal is still live for Amazon Spring Sale at just $169

The Amazon Spring Sale is still in full swing, with some big deals to be had on a whole bunch of great audio gear. The AirPods Pro 2 account for one of the best deals of the sale, with a massive deal that's still on right now.

The AirPods Pro 2 are just $169 at Amazon, thanks to a monster $80 discount. This deal has been around for a hot minute already, so we might not see it for much longer — better hurry!

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's finest AirPods, packed with top-shelf features. The ANC is excellent, blocking out loads of noise, and the Spatial Audio support is among the very best around. They got 4.5 stars in our review thanks to the ANC and the comfortable fit. I personally love the control method — the touch panels are intuitive and very easy to use. This price isn't quite the lowest we've ever seen, but it's still a fantastic deal.

If I didn't have a collection of earbuds at every single price point imaginable, I'd likely still be using my AirPods Pro 2 every day. From the moment they effortlessly connect to your iPhone to stellar noise blocking, they really are the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users.

They're some of the most comfortable earbuds around, and thanks to the multiple fitting options that come in the box, you'll have no problem dialling them in for your ears.

Many really enjoy their Spatial Audio support as well, with some of the best sounding Dolby Atmos content this side of the $550 AirPods Max.

My favorite part of the AirPods Pro 2 — and the reason they have a permanent home in my living room — is a niche one.

If you're the user of an Apple TV 4K set-top box, then you can connect your AirPods and listen to the audio without disturbing the rest of your house. It's Dolby Atmos, too — so it might even sound better than your normal speakers.

My midnight Band of Brothers binges have never disturbed my family again.

This $80 saving is one that we've seen before, but it never seems to last for long. If you want to grab some AirPods at a bargain price, you've likely only got the last few days of the Amazon Spring sale.

Unless they all sell out before then...