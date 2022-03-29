Amazon PS5 restock confirmed for this week — date, time and how to get yours

Amazon PS5 restocks are rarely confirmed ahead of time, but in a very welcome twist the retailer has just announced when it will next be taking fresh orders of Sony’s in-demand next-gen console.

Amazon has confirmed it will hold its next PS5 restock on Wednesday, March 30 at 11 a.m. ET. This drop will be exclusively for Amazon Prime members and only the PS5 Digital Edition console will be available during this restock.

This Amazon PS5 restock was hinted at in February when the retailer’s PS5 listing page was updated with the notification that “Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the PlayStation 5 through 3/31.” It's been a frustrating few weeks waiting for news of a drop, but one has finally been confirmed via Twitter .

Amazon PS5 restock (check stock)

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5: $499 @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. Additional perks include early access to select PS5 restocks.

After weeks of waiting for any indication of a forthcoming PS5 restock at Amazon, the mega retailer finally took to Twitter to announce that it would have PS5 Digital Edition stock on March 30.

Prime members will have priority access to this drop, and due to the limited nature of the PS5 restocks it’s highly likely that the console will sell out before it reaches general sale. So, if you want to score a PS5 during this restock, you’ll almost certainly need a Prime subscription.

Join us at 8am PST on 3/30/2022 to purchase a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. See you there, while supplies last. https://t.co/UU9d43HTOR pic.twitter.com/dM76RPnUanMarch 29, 2022 See more

As noted above, it appears to be only the PS5 Digital Edition that will be available during this restock. This version of the console costs $399, compared to the standard machine costing $499, and is the exact same console just minus a disc drive.

The Digital Edition has actually been the harder of the two PS5 models to get over the past year, so a restock dedicated solely to the cheaper version will be welcomed by some. Although, we reckon the flexibility of having a disc drive and the option to buy physical games is worth the extra $100 outlay.

If you’d rather score a standard PS5 or don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains all the latest restock updates and information at every major retailer to ensure you never miss a drop.

How to get early access to Amazon PS5 restock

Getting early access to Amazon PS5 restocks is pretty simple: sign up for Amazon Prime. For $14.99 a month ($139 annually) you'll get a range of benefits including free shipping and access to the Prime Video streaming service, not to mention the potential priority access to the next PS5 restock. You can sign up below, and there’s even a 30-day free trial of the service available, so it won’t cost you anything initially.

How to buy a PS5 at Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon)

There isn’t a guaranteed formula for success when it comes to securing a PS5 during an Amazon restock, but there are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor.

Firstly, make sure you have an Amazon account set up ahead of time with your address information and payment details pre-saved. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; once you’ve managed that, it’s a race to complete check out. If you’re stuck entering your card number and zip code, odds are the console will sell out while you’re typing away.

There is a slightly odd Amazon trick that has been proven to make checking out with a PS5 easier. By placing the console in your wish list ahead of time, when it is restocked you can add to your cart from there. This allows you to bypass the listing page, which practically always crashes due to overwhelming traffic.

Using this trick you can typically get stock in your basket the minute the restock is live, and that gives you a sizeable advantage over the people who are stuck trying to refresh the actual PS5 listing page in hopes of getting it to work.

Just make sure you have the PS5 in your wish list ahead of time, as you can still add it even when the console is sold out. Do this well before the restock happens in order to make use of this trick. Trying to add the console to your wish list during a stock drop will usually lead to the website spinning out an error message.

We tested this method ourselves during an Xbox Series X restock and can confirm that it does in fact work. We managed to get the Series X in our basket four times, whereas we couldn’t get the console in our basket once through the listing page as it kept crashing.

Also, make sure to keep our guide on PS5 restock bookmarked, as we’ll update it with any additional information on the latest Amazon PS5 restock the minute we get it.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check