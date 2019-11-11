Amazon is taking $40 off Prime membership for veterans, active military

Amazon is celebrating Veteran's Day with an extremely rare discount on its Amazon Prime service.

Today only, veterans and active military can get one year of Amazon Prime for just $79. That's $40 off and the first Prime member discount we've seen in at least five years.

Amazon Prime: was $119/year now $79/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. Veterans and active military can get 1 year of Prime for just $79. That's $40 off and a super rare discount from Amazon. View Deal

Amazon has always offered free trials of its Prime service. However, it rarely discounts the service itself.

In addition to free 2-day shipping, Amazon Prime gives you access to a host of Prime member benefits including early access to Amazon Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals, access to Amazon Video, and much more. Membership also lets you shop exclusive deals on Amazon Prime Day.

If you're not an active military member or veteran, Amazon also offers Amazon Prime Student, which charges $59/year for Prime membership if you're a college student.