Act Fast: AirPods 2 have never been this cheap

AirPods are everywhere these days and now that the holidays are almost here, we're seeing a flood of aggressive AirPods Black Friday deals.

Amazon, for instance, has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for $139. That's the cheapest they've ever been at Amazon. Walmart offers the same price.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164 @ Amazon

The 2019 AirPods can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless charging case. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is a the second-best price we've seen for this bundle. (Walmart has the same price).View Deal

To be fair, eBay had the AirPods 2 on sale last month for $125. However, that deal lasted for just a few hours. Currently, both Amazon and Walmart still have stock of the AirPods 2.

The Editor's Choice AirPods 2 are still among the best headphones iPhone owners can get. They offer solid audio quality, a convenient hands-free approach to Siri, and super-fast pairing times with iOS devices.

