Get 30 days of free online classes for kids with ABCmouse

Like many Americans, chances are you have young kids who are now home from school. If you want to keep them busy and away from video games, ABCmouse is offering free online classes for kids.

For a limited time, ABCmouse is offering free access to its online classes for 30 days. After your trial, you can sign up for a full 1-year subscription for just $59.95. That's 49% off its usual $120 annual price.

ABCmouse Learning Academy: Free 30-day trial + 49% off

ABCmouse is an online learning academy by Age of Learning. Their online curriculum is designed to assist kids in pre-k, kindergarten, and early elementary school programs.

The online courses have no ads, pop-ups, or links to other sites. Instead, it lets children learn in a safe and secure environment. It offers programs in reading, math, science, and arts.

ABCmouse can be accessed from a computer or via a tablet/smartphone thanks to the company's app. So it can keep your kids busy whether they're at home or when they're with you in the car. This deal is for a limited time only, so get that free month while you can.