9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (July 29-31)

Cheers to another round of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and other streaming services. With so many new releases coming out, it can be hard to figure out what to watch — so we’re here to help you out.

Fortunately, this weekend has something for everyone, whether you’re into thrillers, teen comedies or biting satires. The slate is headlined by Harley Quinn season 3 , which brings back the villainess and her new girlfriend Poison Ivy to cause more chaos in Gotham City.

Several new series make their debuts, including mystery-adventure The Resort from the writer of Palm Springs and the spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin from the creator of Riverdale. The big returning show is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , which sends the Wildcats off to summer camp.

On the movies side, Not Okay explores the dark side of internet fame, while Honor Society follows a teen overachiever’s quest to take down her school rivals.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Harley Quinn season 3 (HBO Max)

After a seemingly endless wait, Harley Quinn is finally back! OK, it was two years, but that feels like forever in TV time. The adult animated series returns with Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) still blissfully in love after the latter ditched Kite Man at the altar. But the honeymoon phase can’t last forever and their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour” must come to an end.

When they head back home, Ivy decides to carry out an extreme greenification of Gotham City — a plan which even Harley thinks is a bit too villainous. Meanwhile, the mayoral race’s frontrunners are boozed-up police commissioner Jim Gordon (Christopher Meloni) and a possibly-reformed family man Joker (Alan Tudyk). As for the Bat family, Nightwing (Harvey Guillén) comes back to town, while Batman (Diedrich Bader) is brooding even more than usual about his childhood trauma.

Honor Society (Paramount Plus)

The coming-of-age satire is giving us major Election vibes. Taking the place of Tracy Flick is Honor (Angourie Rice), a super-ambitious, straight-A, type-A high school senior with a single-minded focus on getting into an Ivy League college. Her application will get a boost if she can land the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Mintz-Plasse).

Honor is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve her goal, so she sets out to take down her top three academic competitors. Her Machiavellian plan for her biggest rival, Michael (Galen Matarazzo), involves flirting with him to “throw the nerd off.” But Honor is thrown for a loop when she unexpectedly ends up falling for him.

The Resort (Peacock)

Time-loop dark comedy Palm Springs had a fortuitous release in the summer of 2020 — right when the pandemic had everyone feeling like they were living the same, dreary day over and over again, just like the movie’s main characters. Screenwriter Andy Siara’s new series speaks more to what audiences crave now: a big popcorn bonanza mashing up adventure, mystery, comedy and romance.

The story follows a couple (Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper) on their anniversary getaway in the Yucatan. There, they become embroiled in an unsolved mystery involving missing guests from 15 years prior. Like Palm Springs, The Resort plays with time by using flashbacks. And it’s filled with surprising twists and turns that take the story in unexpected directions.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa brings his flair for spooky, twisty teen dramas to a spinoff of Pretty Little Liars. The popular Freeform series, which ran from 2010 to 2017, revolved around a group of friends in the town of Rosewood as they dealt with threatening messages sent by a mysterious figure called “A.”

Original Sin focuses on a new generation of Little Liars. Twenty years ago, tragic events nearly ripped the blue-collar community apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls are tormented by an unknown Assailant who seeks to punish them for sins committed by their parents in the past as well as their own.

Surface (Apple TV Plus)

This memory loss thriller stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who suffered a traumatic head injury as a result of a suicide attempt. Now experiencing amnesia, she attempts to put the pieces of her life back into place with the help of her husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), best friend Caroline (Ari Graynor) and therapist (Marianne Jean-Baptiste).

As Sophie digs into the reasons why she tried to kill herself, she begins to develop suspicions about James and Caroline. They are confirmed when a cop (Stephan James) warns her that they can’t be trusted. Sophie also discovers that she has some secrets of her own, leading her on a twisting journey toward the truth.

Paper Girls (Prime Video)

Brian K. Vaughan has seen his comics Runaways and Y: The Last Man adapted into series. The latest is Paper Girls, a time travel adventure that follows four 12-year-old girls in 1988 who set out to deliver newspapers on the morning after Halloween. They inadvertently stumble into a time warp, which sends them to the year 2019.

Once there, Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), Erin Tieng (Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky) and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza) must find a way to return home. Their mission brings them face-to-face with their adult counterparts, giving them a shocking preview of their futures. As they struggle to take it all in, the girls are also being hunted by militant time travelers. To survive, they must learn to trust each other and themselves.

Not Okay (Hulu)

The thirst for internet fame is very real. It’s what drives Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch) in this dark satire, which begins with a warning about “flashing lights, themes of trauma, and an unlikable female protagonist.” Danni, a digital media writer, is so desperate to become an influencer, she fakes a trip to Paris and posts a stream of Photoshopped images on Instagram.

Her phony Emily in Paris stint does gain Danni followers, but then a terrorist attack hits Paris. Everyone thinks she’s a survivor — and Danni revels in the attention and likes. She feeds the lie further by writing a big piece for her website that launches a viral hashtag #ImNotOkay. But when her cover is eventually blown and she’s canceled, Danni discovers how difficult it is to find redemption.

Keep Breathing (Netflix)

The survivalist genre ranges far and wide, from the horror-tinged ensemble Yellowjackets to the supernatural-tinged ensemble Lost to solo outings like 127 Hours. Keep Breathing is more like the latter, with Melissa Barrera starring in the series as an attorney who is stranded after a small plane crash in the remote Canadian wilderness.

Liv undergoes a physical and psychological battle to survive. As she struggles to obtain food and water, she also experiences visions and flashbacks of key figures from her life, including her mother (Florencia Lozano), father (Juan Pablo Espinosa) and the plane’s co-pilot (Austin Stowell).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 (Disney Plus)

First thing’s first: Olivia Rodrigo will return as Nini in HSMTMTS season 3, but on a limited basis only. She has, you know, other stuff going on (like her supernova music career). This season, though, finds The East High Wildcats leaving Salt Lake City for the summer to head to California’s Camp Shallow Lake for s’mores, starlight kisses and, of course, a musical!

On this trip, the campers put on a production of Frozen, which means competitive auditions, performance jitters and backstage crises for all. Season 3 adds some new faces into the mix, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Nini’s old family friend, JoJo Siwa as a former camper and Corbin Bleu as himself.

What else to watch this weekend

Santa Evita (Hulu)

The story of Eva Perón’s body, which was hidden and unburied for years.

House Party (HBO Max)

A reimagining of the 1990 cult comedy that follows a high schooler sneaking out to a friend's bash.

