7 Prime Video movies and shows just teased we can’t wait to see — Wheel of Time, Reacher, Gen V and more

The last half of 2023 is going to be a big one for Prime Video. Amazon's streaming service just dropped a sneak peek video of all the new movies and shows coming out in the next six months.

Prime Video's deck is stacked with big titles like The Wheel of Time season 2, Jack Reacher season 2, Donald Glover's series remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Boys YA spinoff Gen V and the rom-com book adaptation Red, White and Royal Blue.

The teaser gives release date windows, as well as tantalizing glimpses of stars including Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm and Eddie Murphy. Here are the seven new Prime Video shows and movies we're anticipating the most, in order of release.

Good Omens season 2

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neil Gaiman's fantasy comedy finally returns for a second season over four years after its first run. The story goes beyond what Gaiman and Terry Pratchett wrote on the page, as it continues to explore the friendship between finicky angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and unpredictable demon Crowley (David Tennant). After thwarting the apocalypse, they're enjoying life among humans in London. Then, archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) shows up, needing refuge from both heaven and hell.

Release date: July 28

Red, White and Royal Blue

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Casey McQuiston's fizzy, fun LGBTQ romance novel was a bestseller that drew praise for its depiction of a gay relationship involving a British prince and the son of the president of the United States. Now, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) will fall in love on screen. First, though, they'll hate each other — very Pride and Prejudice of them. When their long-running feud becomes a diplomatic problem, they call a truce, which sparks a real friendship.

Release date: August 11

Gen V

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Imagine The Boys going to college. That's the premise of the first live-action spinoff of Prime Video's hit superhero drama. Gen V is set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes — run by Vought International, of course. The show will follow hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.

Release date window: September

The Wheel of Time season 2

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon has invested a lot in acquiring the rights to adapt bestselling fantasy epics. Alongside The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring, The Wheel of Time represents Prime Video's big bet to have a long-running franchise to rival Game of Thrones/House of the Dragon. In season 2, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) is tested beyond anything she's ever faced as the forces of evil continue to wreak havoc on the world. Meanwhile, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) must come to terms with the fact that he is the Dragon Reborn.

Release date: September 1

The Burial

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Jamie Foxx looks like he's in fine form in his upcoming Prime Video movie, The Burial. Based on a true story, it follows bankrupt funeral home owner Jeremiah O'Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires the charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Foxx) to handle the case.

Release date window: October

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

The series reboot of a classic hit movie has become quite the busy genre. The next entry is Donald Glover's remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the 2005 romantic spy thriller that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Now, Glover takes over as the mister, while Maya Erskine plays the missus (stepping in for the previously-cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Like the film, they're a married couple whose relationship becomes more interesting when they agree to work as spies for a mysterious agency.

Release date: November

Reacher season 2

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

Jack Reacher, the hulking former military policeman, is hitting the road again to apply his very particular set of skills to a new crime in a new location involving new people. Lee Childs' books are essentially an anthology, and the series creator Nick Santora has indicated he will keep to that structure. Season 2 will adapt Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book, which plunges Reacher into a conspiracy that is killing old friends. Robert Patrick (Terminator 2) joins the cast as Langston, an ex-NYPD officer now working for a defense contractor.

Release date window: December