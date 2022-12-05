Gen V: Trailer for The Boys spin-off promises plenty of cameos and buckets of gore

Given the immense popularity of Amazon's anti-superhero series The Boys, it was only a matter of time before the show produced a live-action spin-off set within its hilariously profane world.

Well, that time has finally come, and the show in question is Gen V, which takes place in the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. The series will explore a younger group of characters who are all coming to terms with their powers during a tumultuous time in their lives — their college years.

Now, Amazon Studios has dropped its first trailer for the series, which looks just as delightfully messed up as the show it spawned from. We get grotesque violence, biting satire, surprise cameos and even some puppet murder thrown in for good measure.

You can check out Gen V's first look trailer below, but be warned — the excessive blood and gore on display means it's not for the squeamish.

What is Godolkin University?

In the comics, Godolkin University (or God U) is like a messed up version of Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters in X-Men — the big difference being that it's owned by Vought International, the very corporation responsible for the rise of 'supes' in America.

The university takes its name from its founder John Godolkin, the twisted individual who also happens to be the leader of the G-Men, a superhero team made up of kidnapped children who were forced to take the drug Compound V.

In the 'first look' trailer above, we get our first glimpse of Clancy Brown (Starship Troopers, The Shawshank Redemption) as Godolkin, and we get the feeling he'll be an even more deranged villain than Homelander is in The Boys.

We're also given some glimpses at the rest of the show's main cast, which includes not one, but two Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alums in Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, along with Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Terminal List), Sean Patrick Thomas (Save the Last Dance) and Lizze Broadway (Bones).

Fans of The Boys will also be pleased to see appearances from Jessie T. Usher (who plays A-Train), Colby Minifie (who plays Ashley) and P.J. Byrne (who plays Adam Bourke).

While the trailer for Gen V does not offer an exact release date, it does promise the show will arrive on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2023.