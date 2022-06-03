7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more June 3

June is off to a hot start, with a sizzling mix of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Prime Video , Hulu and other streaming services.

The lineup is led by The Boys season 3 , which returns with even bloodier action, if that’s possible. A new superpowered antagonist joins the fold: Meet Soldier Boy, who can be described as a vicious, violent, immoral parody of Captain America. The Boys will have their hands full (of body parts) with this guy.

Two other shows premiering this weekend will take you back in time: to the ‘70s rise of punk in Pistol and to the ‘80s aerobics craze in Physical season 2 . For present-day drama, revel in Netflix’s revival of the Danish political series Borgen: Power and Glory. And if you’re in the mood for less serious fare, South Park: The Streaming Wars will throw jokes your way, while Fire Island takes you to a sultry, sunny gay paradise.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Boys season 3 (Prime Video)

As the song goes, the boys are back in town and if they wanna fight, you better let 'em. The drink will flow and blood will spill. Lots and lots of blood. The ultra-violent super anti-hero series is introducing yet another homicidal character, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), a patriotic World War II vet who has no qualms about abusing his powers. Oh, and Homelander (Antony Starr) is completely out of his mind, so good luck to the world.

Meanwhile, the Boys don’t get long to savor their wins at the end of season 2. Billy (Karl Urban) is refraining from killing supes, but his willpower is tested by a serum that can give him abilities for 24 hours. Hughie (Jack Quaid) is working for politician Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), but discovers her dark secret revealed last season.

Fire Island (Hulu)

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice gets a delightful modern, queer update written by and starring comedian Joel Kim Booster. Noah is a gay, snarkier version of Elizabeth Bennet, who heads to Fire Island with best friend Howie (Bowen Yang) for a week of sun and rosé-swilling parties.

Noah puts aside his own hookup needs to focus on getting his shy pal laid. Things are looking good when Howie finds an instant connection with a kind pediatrician named Charlie (James Scully). Unfortunately, Charlie’s aloof friend Will (Conrad Ricamora) threatens to be a buzzkill. Not only is he overly protective of Charlie, he even insults Noah! But the tension between Will and Noah begins to evolve. If you’re familiar with Austen’s novel or its numerous adaptations, you know they’ll get their happily — or in this case, sexily — ever after.

Pistol (Hulu)

The rock and roll revolution will be streamed! Hulu’s new limited series drama celebrates the rise of punk culture ignited by the iconic band the Sex Pistols. Founding member and guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir serves as the source material, detailing how a group of working class kids with “no future” literally rocked stuffy British establishment types. Toby Wallace stars as Jones, with Anson Boon as singer John Lydon, Louis Partridge as Sid ‘70s Vicious, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as manager Malcolm McLaren and Maisie Williams as style setter Jordan.

What is sometimes forgotten about the Sex Pistols is how short-lived the band was. They lasted just three insanely chaotic years, yet their influence can still be felt today in music, culture and art.

Physical season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Let’s get Physical for round 2! The satirical dramedy tracks Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) on her journey from dissatisfied housewife to aerobics guru. She has successfully launched her first fitness video, but encounters new and bigger obstacles. Her home life is a mess, as Sheila finds herself torn between loyalty to her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) and a dangerous attraction to local real estate mogul John Breem (Paul Sparks).

Her professional ambitions are also threatened, namely by charismatic fitness instructor Vinnie Green, who’s played by new cast member (and White Lotus alum) Murray Bartlett. A pioneer of the late night infomercial, Vinnie provides some stiff competition to Sheila’s dream of building a fitness empire.

South Park: The Streaming Wars (Paramount Plus)

South Park celebrates its 25 anniversary (it premiered August 13, 1997) with the latest of its Paramount Plus-exclusive specials. The Streaming Wars follows 2021’s South Park: Post COVID and The Return of COVID, as well as season 25, which aired earlier this year on Comedy Central. And a fourth special has been teased for later this summer.

The Streaming Wars sees Cartman locking horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens the very existence of South Park. Not a ton to go on, but fans can expect the usual mix of coarse language, puerile humor and violent sight gags.

Borgen: Power and Glory (Netflix)

It’s true that Netflix cancels a lot of shows, but occasionally, the streamer also revives one. Power and Glory serves as the fourth season of the Danish political drama, which seemingly ended in 2013. The continuation (which already aired in Denmark) brings back Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg, previously Denmark’s first female Prime Minister and now the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

When a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland, Nyborg is forced to grapple with her country’s minor role on the international stage. The event reveals the limits of Denmark’s influence in the Arctic, sets up a power struggle between superpowers and heightens concerns about the climate crisis.

Hollywood Stargirl (Disney Plus)

The sequel to the popular 2020 jukebox musical romance follows free-spirited teen Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal) as she takes her beautiful voice out of Mica, Arizona and into the wider world of music. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) gets a job as a movie costume designer, they relocate to busy, bustling Los Angeles.

With her head full of dreams and possibilities, Stargirl soon becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters, including cute aspiring filmmaker Evan (Elijah Richardson) and successful singer Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman). As ever, a love of music guides Stargirl on her adventures.

What else to watch this weekend

We've got even more TV and movie recommendations:

City of Queens (Peacock)

A British documentary following eight drag queens as they face relatable problems with unrelenting resilience and glamor.

The continuation New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of space exploration.

The reality series introduces bigger obstacles, including a huge and very slippery volcano.

Also, on Monday, we're getting one of the last episodes of the best shows on TV ... until it comes back in July. We've got all the tips you need to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 online.

