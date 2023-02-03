7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Peacock (Feb. 3-5)

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it’s not skimping out when it comes to streaming entertainment. More new shows and movies are out to watch this weekend on Netflix , Disney Plus , Peacock and other streaming services.

At the top of the list is the streaming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . Whether you missed it in theaters or want to rewatch, now’s your chance on Disney Plus. The sequel balances honoring the loss of Chadwick Boseman and moving forward with the franchise.

Other new movies to stream this weekend include the Pamela Anderson documentary , Pamela, a love story; the gay romantic tragedy Spoiler Alert; and the inspiring adventure True Spirit.

On the TV side, Jason Katims presents Dear Edward, his latest tear-jerker following masterpieces like Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Plus)

The tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman left a big hole in the world and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Black Panther movie was a smash hit and a critical darling, and a lot of its success rested on Boseman’s capable shoulders. Director Ryan Coogler wanted to find a way to honor his friend and continue the franchise in the sequel, Wakanda Forever.

Much of the film is marked by grief for King T’Challa. Queen Mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) takes on his leadership role, while Shuri (Letitia Wright) researches a way to bring back the heart-shaped herb that can anoint a new Black Panther. But a new threat looms in the form of Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of an ancient underwater civilization. Ramonda, Shuri, Okoye (Danai Gurira) and new tech-genius ally Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will do whatever it takes to protect Wakanda.

Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus

Dear Edward (Apple TV Plus)

Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator Jason Katims has a new series which will undoubtedly make us all cry. I’m still grumbling about the injustice of Amazon canceling his As We See It series; so here's hoping Apple’s Dear Edward somewhat fills that soft spot. And the cast features Connie Britton, aka the incomparable Tami Taylor, so this show has a lot going for it.

Based on the bestselling novel, the show centers on 12-year-old Edward Adler, the sole survivor of a devastating commercial plane crash. Having lost his family, he goes to live with his aunt (Taylor Schilling). As Edward and others all over the world grapple with the tragedy, surprising revelations are discovered and unexpected connections are formed.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Pamela, a Love Story (Netflix)

Pamela Anderson takes control over her own narrative, after criticizing last year’s Hulu miniseries Pam and Tommy for not getting her blessing. (The producers have said they reached out.) Now, in conjunction with the release of her memoir Love, Pamela, she is setting the record straight.

In the documentary, co-produced by her son Brandon Thomas Lee, Anderson opens up about her life, career and relationships. Parts of her diaries are narrated and home videos are shown — though, not the infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee. She does talk candidly about the ordeal after it was released, when she was shamed and vilified. But she also uses the doc as a chance to prove she’s more than a blonde bombshell.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Spoiler Alert (Peacock)

Based on entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s memoir, Spoiler Alert is a tale of love and loss, tenderness and tragedy. It centers on the relationship between shy, nerdy Michael (Jim Parsons) and confident photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). They meet on the dance floor on a rare night out for Michael and end up falling in love, though they both bring a lot of emotional baggage to the table.

Then, KIt is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Suddenly, dealing with the terrifying aspects of intimacy is rendered inconsequential. The real monster is in Kit’s body, and it can’t be defeated. As Michael and Kit’s bond deepens, they also have a strong support network of friends and family (including Kit’s parents, played by Sally Field and Bill Irwin).

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Sam & Kate (Peacock)

Talk about a family affair — this romantic dramedy stars Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek alongside their respective children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. While the film icons have surprisingly never worked together, they have appeared in several projects with their kids. Now, they’re joining forces for a double whammy of a reunion.

The elder Hoffman plays Bill, who has a big personality and some health issues. His son, Sam (the younger Hoffman), moves back home to take care of him and ends up falling for Kate (Fisk). Unbeknownst to them, Bill strikes up a connection with Kate’s mom, Tina (Spacek). Love can be complicated enough as it is, so this foursome has a lot to figure out before living happily ever after.

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)

True Spirit (Netflix)

When I was 16, I felt accomplished if I did all my homework and cleaned up my room. Jessica Watson, at the age of 16, sailed solo, unassisted, non-stop around the world in 2010, becoming the youngest person to ever do so. What a flex.

Adapted from her memoir, the film stars Teagan Croft as Jessica, an Australian teen who dreams of hitting the open seas on her own. Her parents (Anna Paquin and Josh Lawson) are understandably anxious, yet also supportive. After months of preparation and planning, Jessica sets sail in what becomes a test of endurance, determination and willpower.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Harlem season 2 (Prime Video)

This under-the-radar comedy returns with new career developments, romantic travails and other life challenges for the four Black female friends in the titular New York City neighborhood. Season 2 picks up a little over a year since we last saw Camille (Meagan Good), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), Tye (Jerrie Johnson and Quinn (Grace Byers).

Camille is dealing with the fallout of resigning from Columbia and kissing her ex. Angie lands a role in a Hallmark movie, though the casual racism on set starts to get to her. Tech exec Tye is shocked when her dirty laundry is posted on a website, but what’s worse is that her estranged husband wants half her fortune in a divorce. As for Quinn, she’s exploring her newly awakened sexual identity with zest.

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season 6 (Netflix)

The spinoff features the UK’s top pastry chefs competing in the big white tent.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 (Disney Plus)

The animated comedy returns with more adventures for the family, their friends and community.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)