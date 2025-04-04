7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (April 4-6)

April is here and showering us with new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more of the best streaming services.

My weekend watch list is topped by the finale of "The White Lotus" season 3. The premiere set up yet another dead body at a location of the luxurious resort and now, the finale will reveal who it is — and who was behind the shooting.

Several new series have released all episodes for your binge-watching pleasure, including the dramedy "Dying for Sex," the hospital soap opera "Pulse" and Kevin Bacon's supernatural thriller "The Bondsman."

On the movie side, two recent theatrical releases come to premium video-on-demand: the spy caper "Black Bag" and the cozy family film "Paddington in Peru."

Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The White Lotus’ season 3 finale (HBO)

The White Lotus Season 3 | Episode 8 Preview | Max - YouTube Watch On

“Piper, noooo!” I have no clue if Piper’s actually in danger in the season finale, but one thing’s certain — Parker Posey’s Victoria is going to be in desperate need of her lorazepam. The premiere set up yet another dead body at a White Lotus resort, this time apparently from a shooting.

But this show never plays it straight, so I’m not about to jump the gun (pun fully intended) with any reckless theories. I’ll just sit back and let Mike White take us wherever his beautifully deranged mind wants. (Though if Belinda doesn’t make it out alive, I'm coming for him.)

What we do know: The rich, mostly white guests will check out, the overworked Thai staff will keep going and we’ll all be left picking apart every detail for years — at least until season 4 delivers a fresh batch of chaos.

Episode 8 premieres Sunday, April 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Dying for Sex’ (FX on Hulu)

Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney | FX - YouTube Watch On

This sharp, no-holds-barred dramedy, adapted from the Wondery podcast, stars Michelle Williams as Molly, a woman who, after a terminal cancer diagnosis, decides she’s done settling — for bad sex, for a stagnant marriage, for a life half-lived. With her ride-or-die best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate) by her side, she sets out to make up for lost time.

Laughs and gut punches go hand in hand as Molly dives headfirst into a world of untapped desire — most urgently, the pursuit of her first real orgasm. The series swings between the absurd (yes, there are flying dicks) and the deeply raw, exploring the tangled mess of intimacy, mortality, and the unexpected freedom of having nothing left to lose.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Hulu

'Pulse'

Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Everything old is new again. The hottest thing in streaming? The same genre that’s been dominating TV for decades: the medical procedural. Max has a hit on its hands with "The Pitt," and now Netflix is jumping into the fray—this time with a soapy twist à la "Grey’s Anatomy."

In Pulse, Miami’s busiest trauma center braces for impact as a hurricane barrels toward the city. Third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is thrust into the role of Chief Resident after Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suddenly suspended.

As the storm rages and the ER overflows, Danny and Xander are forced to work side by side — just as the messy truth of their secret romance starts spilling out.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘The Bondsman (Prime Video)

The Bondsman | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Kevin Bacon is back on TV in a supernatural action dramedy that serves up dark humor, demonic chaos, and a side of ... country music? Yep, you heard that right.

Meet Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil with one job—round up escaped demons and drag them back to Hell. But between chasing down hellspawn and reckoning with his own past, he’s also gunning for a second chance at life, love, and a shot at country stardom.

Bacon joins forces with co-star (and real-life country star) Jennifer Nettles for "Hell and Back," an in-character album tied to the show. Three of its tracks will even make their way into key episodes.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

‘Love on the Spectrum’ season 3 (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The heartwarming docuseries is back, once again following people on the autism spectrum as they tackle the highs and lows of dating.

Season 3 reunites us with fan favorites—animal-loving couple Abby and David, speed-dating pro Connor, animation aficionado Dani, and ever-charming Tanner. But there are new faces in the mix, too, like Pari, who’s passionate about trains and princesses and is ready to focus on dating women.

All 7 episodes streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘Black Bag’ (PVOD)

BLACK BAG - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

Director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter David Koepp deliver a sleek, stylish spy thriller that crackles with tension, wit, and intrigue. Michael Fassbender stars as a British intelligence officer with an uncanny ability to sniff out deception — until the suspect is his own wife, Kathryn (Cate Blanchett).

As a devastating new cyber weapon threatens global security, George must determine whether his partner in life is also his enemy.

“Black Bag’s” box office performance has been underwhelming, which is a shame because this is the kind of grown-up, well-made fare that Hollywood rarely makes these days.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Paddington in Peru’ (PVOD)

PADDINGTON IN PERU – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The third installment of the beloved franchise swaps the rainy streets of London for the wilds of the Amazon. When Aunt Lucy vanishes from her retirement home, the ever-polite bear and the Brown family embark on a jungle adventure filled with peril, heart and — of course — marmalade.

Along the way, they encounter a treasure hunt, an eccentric river guide (Antonio Banderas), and a guitar-strumming nun (Olivia Colman). While it may not quite match the magic of the revered “Paddington 2,” it’s still a warm, charming romp.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple