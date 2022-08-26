7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video (Aug. 26-28)

Summer is running out, but streaming never will. Another batch of new movies and shows to watch this weekend are arriving on Netflix , Hulu, Prime Video and other streaming services.

This weekend’s slate includes several new series, starting with the documentary Welcome to Wrexham , chronicling stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they attempt to be real-life Ted Lassos by purchasing a down-and-out soccer club.

Mike is the controversial drama about the life of iconic boxer Mike Tyson, though he has blasted it as an unauthorized depiction. Selling the OC is a spinoff of Selling Sunset, the glitzy and gleaming reality soap following luxury real estate agents.

Returning shows include See season 3 , the final outing of the Jason Momoa drama, and Kevin Can F*** Himself season 2.

On the movies side, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg finally team up for a buddy flick with Me Time and Sylvester Stallone plays a superhero-in-hiding in Samaritan.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Move over, Ted Lasso: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to turn around the fortunes of an underperforming soccer team. In 2020, the two Hollywood stars purchased the woeful Wrexham Football Club in North Wales, which was languishing in the fifth tier of the English football league.

At the time, of course, everyone thought it was some kind of elaborate joke. Yet, as this docuseries chronicles, they were absolutely serious about investing in the team and the working-class community that surrounds it. They open themselves up to questions from supporters and tour the dilapidated facilities (Wrexham plays in Racecourse Ground, the world’s oldest soccer stadium that still holds international matches). The actors may have little to no experience at guiding a football club, but they have plenty of spirit. Ted Lasso would give five stars.

Streaming now on Hulu

Airing Wednesdays on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Me Time (Netflix)

Kevin Hart and Mark Walhberg are both so prolific at making buddy movies that it’s almost shocking that they had never paired up before Me Time. This is less of an action comedy where two mismatched cops work to resolve a crisis, and more of a raunchy farce with two mismatched friends who get into some wacky shenanigans.

Hart is Sonny, a responsible stay-at-home dad, supportive husband and president of the PTA. Wahlberg is Huck, Sonny’s hard-partying childhood friend. When Sonny’s wife and kids go on a spring break trip, he finds himself with the first “me time” he’s had in a decade. He reluctantly attends Huck’s birthday bash, a low-rent Burning Man, and ends up having the wildest weekend of his life.

Streaming now on Netflix

Mike (Hulu)

The drama chronicling Mike Tyson’s life and boxing career has been excoriated by the man himself, who called it a “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story.” Tyson is mad that he didn’t authorize the show nor get paid in any way for it. He’s the latest celebrity to criticize a Hulu limited series about their life — Pamela Anderson wasn’t on board with Pam and Tommy. But like that project, Mike is a mostly sympathetic portrait, so much so that it is being accused of pulling punches.

The eight episodes track Tyson from his childhood in Brooklyn to his training under the legendary Cus D’Amato (Harvey Keitel) and eventual partnership with promoter Don King (Russell Horsby). They also cover his marriage to Robin Givens (Laura Harrier) and his rape of Desiree Washington (Li Eubanks). The story is framed by the live stage show that the real-life Tyson performed across the country in 2013.

Streaming now on Hulu

Selling the OC (Netflix)

Selling Sunset is a true guilty pleasure, a perfect combination of petty interpersonal conflicts and jaw-dropping real estate properties. Endless drama and infinity pools? I’ll watch until my eyes fall out. Sign me up for more of the same in the spinoff Selling the OC, which follows a different group of agents at the Oppenheim Group's office in Newport Beach, California.

The show marks a homecoming for reality producer Adam DiVello, who first captivated viewers with the docusoap Laguna Beach set in Orange County. Clearly, DiVello knows what he’s doing, as Selling the OC looks absolutely wild. The cast members are already feuding backstabbing, snarking and gossiping. The inclusion of male agents, who are notoriously missing in Selling Sunset, seems to heighten the friction even more.

Streaming now on Netflix

See season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Of all the shows that premiered with the launch of Apple TV Plus, See has been the biggest disappointment. A post-apocalyptic drama starring Jason Momoa seemed ripe to become a blockbuster, yet it simply hasn’t. Now, the series limps into its third and final season.

As you may know, See is set in a distant future after a virus wiped out millions and took the sight of survivors. They rebuilt society around the use of other senses, and in time, vision became a mythical heresy. Warrior Baba Voss (Momoa) has had to contend with the return of sight in his close circle, endangering them all. A year after he defeated his nemesis brother and left his family, Baba is living alone in the wilderness. But the development of a devastating sighted weapon pushes him to return to protect his loved ones.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Samaritan (Prime Video)

Sylvester Stallone is experiencing a bit of a comeback (again). He’s starring in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, which could become his version of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone. He’s also flexing his muscles in the movie Samaritan as a superhero in hiding.

A 13-year-old boy named Sam (Euphoria's Javon Walton) lives next to a reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Stallone). Sam is convinced that Mr. Smith is a legend, the vigilante superhero Samaritan who was reported dead after a fiery battle with his foe Nemesis. With crime on the rise and the city devolving into chaos, Sam hopes to convince Mr. Smith to take up his alter ego once again.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Kevin Can F*** Himself season 2 (AMC Plus)

The dark satire does a brilliant job of sending up the “pretty, patient wife caters to bumbling husband” sitcom trope. Allison (Annie Murphy) spends the first season plotting how to kill her dumb bully of a spouse, Kevin (Eric Petersen), aided by her new partner-in-crime Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden).

Her plan is f***ed up when Neil (Alex Bonifer), Patty’s brother and Kevin’s best friend, overhears it. Now, she and Patty have him tied up in the basement as they figure out what to do with him. Meanwhile, Kevin makes a political ad that unexpectedly turns him into a local celebrity. He's more boorish than ever, so Allison comes up with a new plan: fake her death, adopt a new identity and get the hell away from Worcester.

Streaming now on AMC Plus

Airing Mondays on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

What else to watch this weekend

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 (Paramount Plus)

Mariner and friends seek to exonerate Captain Freeman from a military tribunal.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Archer season 13 (FXX)

Archer and his fellow spies adjust to the Agency’s acquisition by Fabian Kingsworth.

Streaming now on Hulu

The End Is Nye (Peacock)

A docuseries featuring Bill Nye the Science Guy exploring how to survive potential real-life global disasters.

Streaming now on Peacock

