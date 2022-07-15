7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (July 15-17)

If variety is the spice of life, then you can make a very tasty meal out of the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , HBO Max , Hulu and more streaming services.

At the top of the weekend watchlist are the return of two fan-favorite shows, Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 and What We Do in the Shadows season 4 . The former is unveiling its final chapter on a weekly basis, while the latter reunites the vampires (and their non-vampiric familiar Guillermo) who have been scattered to the wind.

As far a new series go, Netflix’s video game adaptation of Resident Evil is unleashing zombie-like hordes, while Nathan Felder cements his status as a chaos agent in the wacky social experiment The Rehearsal.

On the film side, Dakota Johnson anchors the Jane Austen adaptation Persuasion , while the always-charming John Cho stars in the father-daughter dramedy Don’t Make Me Go .

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Better Call Saul season 6B (AMC)

The last chapter of Better Call Saul will bridge the gap between Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and the shady lawyer Saul Goodman we met in Breaking Bad. Over the years, we’ve seen Jimmy’s ascent from a slippery hustler to a reluctant cartel counselor. He’s done some questionable things in the name of the law, all for his personal gain. Along the way, he’s had to deal with his brother’s death, danger from drug lords and disrespect from the Albuquerque legal community.

All that’s remaining is to see him settle into his garishly decorated new office and find out what happens to his wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Her fate has been a big question mark the entire series. We’ll also likely learn more about Saul’s post-Breaking Bad life as a Midwestern Cinnabon manager — and if he is truly able to leave the past behind. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to reprise their Breaking Bad roles, while Carol Burnett will join the series to play a new character named Marion.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 (FX)

After a handy time jump of a year, the Staten Island vampires and their ex-familiar-turned-vampire hunter reunite in the world’s greatest city’s least cool borough. Things have changed — and they haven’t. Laszlo (Matt Berry) has sex on the mind as much as ever, but he’s also become a decent caretaker of Baby Colin Robinson, whom he calls 'Boy.' Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) is still hopelessly clueless about her administrative duties on the Worldwide Vampiric Council, yet comes up with a decent idea to turn the office into a nightclub.

Meanwhile, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is still obsessed with finding love and calls upon a djinn (Anoop Desai) for help. Naturally, he’s also aided by Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who eagerly takes on the role of best man for the future wedding.

Resident Evil (Netflix)

The popular video game franchise has already been adapted into a bunch of movies starring Milla Jovovich. Now, it’s getting a TV reboot. The present day is set in the year 2036, more than a decade after the apocalypse caused by the spread of the zombie-inducing T-virus. What’s left of humanity lives in walled city-states to evade roaming gangs of cannibal mutants.

Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) fights for survival while haunted by flashbacks to 2022, where her father Dr. Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) gets a job at the Umbrella Corporation in New Racoon City. In the past, young Jade (Tamara Smart) and her sister Billie (Siena Agudong) stumble upon dark secrets about the company and their own origins.

The Rehearsal (HBO)

Comedian Nathan Fielder is sowing chaos once again in his new series. In his previous show, Nathan For You, he acted as a consultant pitching absurd ideas to businesses (like poop-flavored frozen yogurt). Now, he’s helping people figure out how to navigate certain situations in their lives.

His plan involves staging realistic rehearsals of these situations, complete with sets and actors. In the first episode, Brooklyn teacher Kor frets about ‘fessing up to lying to his friends about having an advanced degree, so Felder creates a practice run. It takes place in a facsimile of the local bar where Kor and his friends play trivia, and an actress impersonates one of his quiz team members. Yes, it’s absolutely bonkers — and as hilarious as Felder’s previous work.

Don’t Make Me Go (Prime Video)

Six years after #StarringJohnCho went viral on social media, there is still a decided lack of movies and shows starring the insanely charismatic actor. Cho really deserves more headlining opportunities (the short-lived Cowboy Bebop series hardly counts), so it’s great to see him headlining this heartwarming road trip flick.

Max is a single dad who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. In an attempt to bond with his teen daughter Wally (Mia Isaac), he proposes a cross-country journey. Wally, who doesn’t know his secret, reluctantly agrees after being promised driving lessons. They head to New Orleans for Max’s college reunion, where he hopes to encounter Wally’s long-absent mother.

Persuasion (Netflix)

Jane Austen’s novels regularly get adapted into movies and TV shows, but Persuasion seems to get the short end of the stick, for some reason, though the novel is a beautiful story about a second chance at love. Netflix attempts to right that wrong, though Austen fans are wishing they hadn’t. The movie uses snarky direct asides to the camera (a la Fleabag) and anachronistic phrases to ill effect. Critics aren't enthused.

Dakota Johnson stars as heroine Anne Elliot, a wallflower who’s still heartbroken after calling off an engagement to humble naval officer Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) at the urging of her snobby family. Seven years later, she encounters him again, but he is now a wealthy and celebrated captain. Anne longs to reignite their romance, but is uncertain if Wentworth still loves her and can forgive her.

Everything’s Trash (Freeform)

Comedian and 2 Dope Queens podcast co-host Phoebe Robinson created, wrote and stars in this comedy based on her collection of essays. She plays a fictionalized version of herself, a thirtysomething podcaster whose Brooklyn life is a bit of a mess.

She's forced to start adulting when her brother (Jordan Carlos) emerges as a leading political candidate. Jayden is an extremely intelligent "Blerd" with Barack Obama-level aspirations and dreams for his community. Phoebe must rein in her wild yet entertaining behavior or risk overshadowing his campaign.

What else to watch this weekend

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (HBO Max or Hulu)

The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 (Paramount Plus)

A drought is making everyone crazy enough to consider a proposal to replace water with pee.

Tuca and Bertie season 3 (Adult Swim)

The bird girl besties navigate a new relationship, new boss and new adulting problems.

Solar Opposites season 3 (Hulu)

The aliens focus on acting more like a family.

Fboy Island season 2 (HBO Max)

Three women date a group of men, some of whom are looking for love and others who just want hook-ups.

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (Netflix)

The comedian sounds off about cancel culture, feminism and more.

