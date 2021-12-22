7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Roku

‘Tis the season to get cozy on the couch and binge some of the new movies and shows that just came out. There’s plenty to watch this weekend with your family and other loved ones, or by yourself, if you need a bit of solo quiet time. This long Christmas weekend brings a range of options from Netflix, HBO Max, Roku, Amazon and more.

The streaming services have gifts to suit many tastes. The lineup is headlined by The Matrix Resurrections , the fourth film in the sci-fi franchise. Both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back to take on the system. For a comedy that hits the zeitgeist, the disaster satire Don’t Look Up brings together Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep to face Earth’s impending doom. And if you want to indulge in something frothy and sweet, Emily in Paris season 2 embarks on more romantic Parisian adventures.

Here is our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max)

Ready to take the red pill and fall down the rabbit hole once again? The Matrix film franchise gets a reboot – not the kind that’s a do-over, but a literal one. The Matrix Revolutions seemed to turn off the story for good; now, Lana Wachowski has flipped the switch back on. For good or ill? You’ll just have to enter The Matrix yourself to find out. Forgot what happened and want to catch up quickly? Check out our Matrix movies explainer .

In Resurrections, Neo (Keanu Reeves) is living an ordinary life under his original identity, Thomas A. Anderson. His therapist prescribes him blue pills to counteract the strange visions he is experiencing. He runs into a woman who looks like Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), though they don’t recognize each other. Then, a new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) offers Neo a red pill, which reawakens him to the Matrix. It’s only gotten more secure and deadly in the years since the Smith infection. Once again, Neo joins a group of rebels to rage against the machines.

Looking to watch The Matrix Resurrections online ? It's streaming now on HBO Max

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

As usual, Adam McKay has recruited a slate of stars for his satirical disaster flick. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two astronomers who discover an approaching comet that will wipe out all life on Earth in about six months. But Queen POTUS Meryl Streep doesn’t take the threat seriously, nor does her chief of staff and son (Jonah Hill).

Only when the president faces a sex scandal does she alert the public, to divert attention away from her problems. They decide to launch a spaceship that can destroy the asteroid —but the mission is jeopardized when a wealthy businessman finds out that it’s made of precious metals. The world becomes fiercely divided into ideological camps, with some believing the comet should be destroyed while others don’t believe it exists at all. Kinda sounds familiar.

Streaming Friday (Dec. 24) on Netflix

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime Video)

There’s nothing Aaron Sorkin loves more than going behind the scenes of a television show. He did it with Sports Night, then again with the indulgent Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and most recently (and perhaps most egregiously) with The Newsroom. He’s back at it again in this movie about the stars of I Love Lucy. For the youths, that was a sitcom that aired on CBS in the 1950s.

Nicole Kidman makes yet another transformation into the flame-haired Lucille Ball, while Javier Bardem plays her husband and creative partner Desi Arnaz. Several personal crises coalesce during one week of production, threatening to derail the show and the couple’s careers.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Emily in Paris season 2 (Netflix)

Oui, the rom-com is back for more adventures in the City of Love. Creator Darren Star has seen the revival of his other show about romance in a big city, though he’s not involved with And Just Like That. He’s too busy coming up with more love triangles, social media conundrums and fashion faux pas for the titular Emily (Lilly Collins).

In the second season, the American in Paris tries to shake off her crush on hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who turned out to have a girlfriend. Even worse, Emily is chummy with said girlfriend (Camille Razat). Luckily, she’s got a new paramour to distract her in the form of dashing British banker Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Plus, she’s still trying to impress her tough-as-manicured-nails boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). Add French lessons on top of all that … #MonDieu! - Kelly Woo

Streaming now on Netflix

Letterkenny season 10 (Hulu)

An underrated Canadian comedy set in a small town, featuring the hijinks of the local population? No, we’re not talking about Schitt’s Creek, which did go on to earn well-deserved attention and accolades. We’re talking about Letterkenny, which has been criminally overlooked since it debuted in 2016.

The show revolves around the titular rural town’s various cliques, which include the “hicks” (farmers), the “skids” (drug addicts), the “natives” (members of the neary First Nation reserve) and, of course, hockey players. This season’s misadventures see the skids and hockey players competing for “VidVok” fame, the hicks scrapping again with Katy’s ex and the return of several old friends and enemies.

Streaming Sunday (Dec. 26) on Hulu

Slugfest (The Roku Channel)

DC vs Marvel: The longstanding, contentious competition between the two comic companies goes far beyond whether Superman could beat Captain America. This docuseries, produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (who directed four MCU films, including Endgame), explores the decades-long relationship and rivalry between the creative powerhouses, whose stories have captivated fans around the world.

The series was originally developed for Quibi, but the short-lived streamer’s library was eaten up by Roku . Slugfest is narrated by writer/director and comic geek Kevin Smith and features interviews, archival footage and reenactments.

Streaming Friday (Dec. 24) on The Roku Channel

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount Plus)

More shenanigans are in store for our favorite bumbling police squad — and this time, they take place at sea. The Hunt for QAnon brings back the entire original Reno 911! cast, including Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. Patton Oswalt also returns as a right-wing radio host.

In the special, the deputies go undercover at a QAnon convention on a cruise ship. When things go awry, the team flees the boat — only to find themselves on Jeffrey Epstein’s island.