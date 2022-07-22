7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and more (July 22-24)

A downpour of entertainment is headed our way with all the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , HBO Max , Apple TV Plus and more streaming services.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans headline the weekend lineup in The Gray Man , a globe-trotting spy vs. spy thriller. It’s a good option for dads, everyone waiting for the Barbie movie and mustache lovers.

On the TV side, Issa Rae unveils Rap Sh!t, a new comedy series created that’s somewhat based on the breakouts of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Ethan Hawke directs a docuseries about one of Hollywood’s enduring couples, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

And fans will be glad to welcome back returning shows Virgin River season 4 , Trying season 3 and American Horror Stories season 2.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Look, I’d probably watch anything that featured Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page. The three of them could silently mill around on screen for two hours and I’d be totally fine with it. They get a little more to do in this action-packed dadcore thriller, which throws in Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thorn to make things a bit more interesting.

Gosling is Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, the CIA’s most skilled mercenary. When he uncovers some of the agency’s darkest secrets, he’s forced to go on the run. Chris Evans sports a terrific ‘stache and relishes chewing scenery as Lloyd Hansen, a psychopathic former colleague tasked with hunting Gentry down. The cat-and-mouse chase takes them all around the world — and into what Netflix likely hopes will become its next big franchise.

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

Insecure ended late last year (sob), but Issa Rae has created a new half-hour comedy to console us. Rae has said Rap Sh!t was inspired by social media’s role in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s breakouts as music superstars. The series follows two estranged high school friends who reunite to form a rap group.

Shawna (Aida Osman) works at a hotel, but dreams of making it big as a rapper. Makeup artist Mia (KaMillion) is a single mother to a four-year-old daughter who works three jobs to make ends meet. They will not only have to put their differences aside, but navigate the complex music industry, building an online following and find a way to turn their art into actual money.

Virgin River season 4 (Netflix)

Baby on board — but who is the father? Time to call up Maury Povich! When season 3 of the romantic drama ended, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) was pregnant. But as she confessed to on-again, off-again love Jack (Martin Henderson), she was unsure if it was his or the result of a leftover embryo made with her dead husband.

Despite this complication, Mel is excited for the future, as she’s wanted to be a mother for years. Jack tries to be supportive, though the paternity issue troubles him. A handsome new physician (Mark Ghanimé) doesn’t make the situation any easier. Meanwhile, Doc (Tim Matheson) has his hands full with his newly-arrived long-lost grandson (Kai Bradbury) and Hope’s (​​Annette O'Toole) recovery from traumatic brain injury.

Trying season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s underrated gem Trying returns for more gentle humor about a London couple’s journey to become parents. At the end of the second season, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) finally became foster parents to Princess (Eden Togwell) and Tyler (Mickey McAnulty).

Now, they’re feeling the full weight of parental responsibility. They also begin to realize that keeping the kids (much less officially adopting them) won’t be easy, especially since the lease on their flat is expiring and they’ll have to find someplace new to live.

The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max)

Two beautiful A-list movie stars meet, marry and live happily ever after. Well, maybe not that last part, as Hollywood romances are infamously short-lived. Ethan Hawke knows something about that from his marriage to Uma Thurman and subsequent divorce (they share two kids, including Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke). But as a director of this docu-series, he turns the focus to a different couple, whose love story began as a scandalous affair yet lasted for more than 50 years.

Hawke uses archival footage and interviews to paint a portrait of a loving but imperfect marriage between two stratospheric showbiz royals. It traces their relationship from their illicit affair when Newman was married up to his death in 2008.

Anything’s Possible (Prime Video)

Pose icon Billy Porter is one Oscar away from a coveted EGOT. His directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, may not be his ticket, but it’s a sweet, funny coming-of-age romance that should appeal beyond the target LGBTQ+ and Gen Z audiences. Porter describes it as an “aspirational story” and “almost like a fairy tale.”

Kelsa (Eva Reign) is a Black transgender girl navigating senior year of high school. In art class, she’s paired with Khal (Abubakr Ali), a popular cisgender boy. They feel a spark and start getting closer, but their relationship causes some complications in their social groups. While many trans stories

American Horror Stories season 2 (FX on Hulu)

Ryan Murphy’s spooky anthology series returns with more standalone episodes. Of course, he’s bringing back some of his familiar troupe of actors, including Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O’Hare and Gabourey Sidibe. They’ll be joined by AHS newcomers Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne and Quvenzhané Wallis.

Season 2 of Horror Stories unveils a new nightmare every week, with thrills and chills provided by creepy dolls, serial killers and Bloody Mary.

What else to watch this weekend

Grown-ish season 5 (Freeform)

Junior steps into the spotlight after enrolling at Cal U.

Primal season 2 (Adult Swim)

Spear and Tyrannosaurus companion Fang head off to find MIra.

Love Island USA season 4 (Peacock)

New singles move into a California villa to mingle and couple up for a chance at the big prize.

