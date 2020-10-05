2020 French Open live stream: TV schedule, dates, channel and more

French Open TV schedule, dates The 2020 French Open continues into week 2, with the women's final on Saturday, Oct. 10 and the men's final on Sunday, Oct. 11. Full schedule, channel info below.

The 2020 French Open live stream continues into week 2 of the Grand Slam tournament, which has already seen big upsets and exciting five-set matches in the first three rounds.

The 2020 French Open kicked off with many top players vying for the coveted major title. Rafael Nadal is still in the hunt for a record 13th French Open (and his 20th Grand Slam), while Novak Djokovic is trying to erase the memory of his U.S. Open disqualification. On the women's side, Serena Williams withdrew from her second-round match due to an Achilles injury. And top seed Simona Halep was stunned in an upset by Iga Swiatek.

Like most major sports events, the 2020 French Open was put on hold from his original June date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is very different from years past. Only a limited number of fans will be in attendance, and many major stars — including both Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka — didn't play.

The 2020 French Open is the third major to take place this year, after February's Australian Open and just weeks after the U.S. Open. Wimbledon was canceled entirely.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2020 French Open live stream.

How to watch 2020 French Open live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the 2020 French Open live stream from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch the 2020 French Open live stream in the US

In the U.S., the 2020 French Open begins with a qualifying round on Monday, Sept. 21. The main draw will air daily starting Sunday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 11.

Viewers can watch all the tennis action on NBC and the Tennis Channel. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you have cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch the U.S. Open via two live TV serivces: Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 per month and comes with more than 50 channels including NBC (in select regions). Another great option is Fubo TV, which is $65 per month for more than 117 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $30 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 50-plus channels. Get the Sports Extra add-on for $10 to access the Tennis Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network and more. Sling is currently offering a three-day free trial and a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out this streaming service. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks, like NBC, as well as sports-focused channels like ESPN. The Fubo Extra add-on comes with the Tennis Channel and a few dozen other top networks.View Deal

2020 French Open live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers can watch the 2020 French Open live stream on ITV4.

Fans can stream the French Open with the Eurosport Player. Get a monthly pass for £6.99 per month or an annual pass for £39.99.

2020 French Open live stream in Canada

Canadians can get all the French Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $4.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

2020 French Open live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2020 US Open live stream on Fox Sports. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for the Kayo Sports Basic Package which has a 14-day free trial. After that, it costs $25 per month for access to a ton of different live sports.

2020 French Open players: Who's playing?

The 2020 French Open was headlined by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the men's side and Simona Halep and Serena Williams on the women's side.

Nadal is still in it for a record 13th French Open and a 20th Grand Slam, which would tie him with Roger Federer for all-time major titles. Djokovic is coming off a stunning disqualification in the U.S. Open as he goes for his 18th Grand Slam. U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem will try for back-to-back majors.

Meanwhile, Federer isn't playing at the 2020 French Open, as he recovers from knee injury.

On the women's side, Serena Williams was unable once again to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams, after falling short at the U.S. Open. With world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty not playing due to coronavirus concerns, Simona Halep was be the top seed but upset in her bid for a third major. U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka withdrew due to a hamstring injury.

The top remaining women are now No. 3 Elina Svitolina and No. 4 Sofia Kenin.

2020 French Open schedule

The 2020 French Open starts with qualifying rounds that take place Monday, Sept. 21 - Friday, Sept. 25. They are not currently scheduled to air on any channels.

Here's the TV schedule for the 2020 French Open main draw (all times ET)