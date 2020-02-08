10 best Valentine's Day gifts for him

Picking the right Valentine's Day gift for him is tricky, and now that Valentine's Day is just a few days out, the pressure is really on to find that perfect gift.

Before you settle on a random gift card, we've rounded up then Valentine's Day gifts for him that are bound to please. Whether he's a gym rat, whisky connoisseur, or avid runner — these unique gift ideas will make him happy and keep your budget in check. Best of all, there's still time to buy them online and get them delivered before Valentine's Day.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for him

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Apple AirPods Pro

For the man who works out

Water/sweat resistant: IPX4 certified | Battery: Over 24 hours with case | Features: Active noise cancellation w/ transparency mode

The AirPods Pro are the perfect gift for any occasion, but if he likes to hit the gym — these are the headphones to get. They're resistant to both sweat and water (they're IPX4 certified), and they feature very good active noise cancellation. Their new design also ensures they'll stay put in his ears, whether he's running on the treadmill or lifting weights. In our AirPods Pro review, we also loved that they support hands-free Siri, which means he can summon Siri with just the sound of his voice.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Tile Mate 4-Pack

For the man who always forgets

Range: 200 feet | Battery: 1 year (user replaceable) | Features: Water resistant

The Tile Mate is a tiny key finder that attaches to items you don't want to lose, such as your keys. Using the free app and your smartphone, you can then locate your "lost" item from up to a 200-foot range. (You'll hear its alarm sounding as you search for it). In our Tile Mate review, we especially liked how you can easily replace each device's battery. This 4-pack is on sale for $49.

(Image credit: Anova Culinary)

Anova Sous Vide Nano

For the man who likes to cook

Power: 750 watts | Height: 12.8 inches | Connectivity: Bluetooth

The Anova Sous Vide Nano is a must for the man who fancies himself a home chef. From pork to fish, it ensures every meal is cooked to perfection. Just seal your meat in an airtight bag, drop it in water, attach the Sous Vide to your pot, and wait for your dinner to cook. In our Anova Nano review, we were also fans of its intuitive and helpful app.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Machine

For the man who doesn't do Starbucks

Capacity: Brews 1.35 oz. to 14 oz. | Features: 60 oz. water tank | Includes: 12 Nespresso capsules

The Nespresso VertuoPlus will eliminate all unnecessary trips to your local coffee house. It uses Nespresso capsules to brew everything from a 1.3-oz cup of espresso to a 14-oz. alto. It comes with 12 single-serve coffee capsules to get your started.

(Image credit: PicoBrew)

PicoBrew Pico C Beer Brewing Appliance

For the man who loves beer

Capacity: Brews 5 liters | Support: PicoPaks from over 180+ breweries | Features: Built-in steam cleaning

Brewing beer takes time, skill, and patience. The PicoBrew Pico C bypasses all of that and lets him make suds without the guesswork. The machine uses PicoPaks, which yield about a dozen 12-ounce glasses of beer. Just insert the pack into the machine and the Pico C does all of the work. There are more than 200 PicoPaks available, covering everything from pilsners to porters. In our PicoBrew Pico C review, we loved how easy it was to make great-tasting beer, though keep in mind there are a few steps involved. While it's possible to find cheaper beer brewing kits, none have as a wide a variety of beer types as the Pico C.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 7500

For the man with the clean shave

Contouring system: Five directions | Trimming accessories: Included | Features: Supports wet/dry shaving

The Philips Norelco 7500 gives him a clean, smooth shave without any nicks and cuts. It's designed for men with sensitive skin and can be used for dry shaves or wet shaves using gel or foam. It also comes with a precision trimmer to keep those sideburns looking so fresh and so clean.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

For the man who loves to run

Display: 1.2-inch (240 x 240) | Battery: Up to 7 days | Connectivity: GPS, Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi

Yes, the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch out there, but for serious runners there's no beating the Garmin Forerunner 245. The GPS watch has specific features only a runner could appreciate like the ability to race against one of your previous runs and the ability to analyze your stride length. It also lets you store/sync your playlists from Spotify or Deezer.

(Image credit: Amazon)

GoPro HERO8 Black

For the man who likes adventure

Photos: 12MP | Videos: 4K @60fps | Water resistant: Up to 33 ft.

Help him relive his favorite vacations with the GoPro HERO8 Black, a travel-friendly 4K camera with 1080p live streaming stabilization and four lenses to record in a variety of styles. Click on "HERO8 Black" to get the $349.99 model, which comes with a free 32GB microSD card.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Show 8

For the man who needs an assistant

Display: 8-inch (1280x800) | Camera: 1MP | Streaming: Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Bloomberg, more

The Editor's Choice Echo Show 8 is the smart display perfected. It sounds great — much better than the smaller Echo Show 5 — and it supports all of Alexa's superpowers. It can be used to turn on smart lights, check our video doorbell, or stream music. It also supports hands-free calling and can be used as an Alexa Drop In intercom.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air

For the man who wants the best tablet

Display: 10.5-inch Retina | CPU: A12 Bionic Chip | Storage: 64GB (base model)

The iPad Air is the Apple tablet we all want. It's A12 Bionic chip makes it more powerful than the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad and its ultra-thin design makes it more portable and less awkward to hold than the larger iPad Pros. It supports Apple's Smart Keyboard, which means it can even double as a laptop when you need to be productive. Otherwise, it does a great job with everything from playing games to streaming Netflix.