Track and improve your sleep with these Presidents' Day smart bed deals worth snapping up
A smart mattress can vastly improve your sleep, and now you can save up to $3,799 in President's Day sales
Let's get to the point: smart beds are expensive. They're made using state-of-the-art technology and generally have a price tag to match their high quality designs and builds. Luckily, Presidents' Day weekend is here, bringing with it discounts from several of our favorite sleep tech brands. Our favorite deal so far? A huge 50% off the Sleep Number iLE Limited Edition smart bed at Sleep Number. That results in a saving of over $2,700.
These holiday sales mean many of this year's best mattresses are at their lowest prices. And that includes the brands behind this year's best smart beds and mattresses, like Sleep Number and Tempur-Pedic. So, if you're looking for advanced sleep tracking, adjustable firmness and even snoring detection, it's a great time to invest.
In fact, Presidents' Day mattress sales are matching Black Friday prices at many sleep brands, meaning now is a better time than ever. We're tracking the Presidents' Day mattress deals live to bring you the best deals out there, and these three smart beds sales are definitely worth taking advantage of.
Sleep Number iLE Limited Edition smart bed: was from $4,899 $2,449.50 at Sleep Number
Sleep Number is known for its outstanding value smart mattresses, and the iLE Limited Edition smart bed comes complete with dual adjustable firmness and AI sleep tracking (controlled via the SleepIQ app), and cooling features including a gel-infused layer and breathable cover. It's also the brand's best deal for Presidents' Day, since it's currently half price in all sizes. After this 50% discount, a queen size is $2,749.50 (was $5,499), while you can save up to $3,799 on a split king, split Cal king and Flex top Cal king — these are the lowest prices we've seen for this bed. This smart mattress is ideal for couples who have different sleep styles, as the dual adjustable firmness feature allows you to customize the comfort and feel of your bed. Plus you'll get free delivery, a 15-year limited warranty and 100-night sleep trial.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base: was from $1,899 $1,699 at Tempur-Pedic
The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base sits under your existing mattress and is our recommended smart bed for snore reduction. The Tempur-Pedic Snore Response feature works by detecting the sound of snoring and automatically adjusting the head of the bed by raising it around 12 degrees. This is aimed to open your airways and, as a result, lessen snoring. The base also offers a Zero Gravity position, adjustable lumbar support, 2-zone massage and underbed lighting. Meanwhile the Sleeptracker-AI app will analyze your sleep and give you tips and insights to improve your slumber. The current Tempur-Pedic mattress sale knocks $200 off if you buy the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base alone, or you'll get a $300 instant credit applied to your cart if you pair it with a new Tempur-Pedic mattress. You get free delivery and a 25-year warranty with this smart base, though a 90-night sleep trial only applies on mattresses.
Sleep Number c2 smart bed: was from $899 $599 at Sleep Number
The 8" c2 smart bed is part of Sleep Number's entry-level, most affordable smart bed range. Even at full price it is a bargain considering it produces nightly sleep reports, responds to your movements to give you the best support all night long and is complete with customizable comfort to accommodate a range of sleep styles. With $300 off, all ten sizes are below $1,900 right now. You can bag a twin c2 smart bed for just $599 or a queen for $999 - that's cheaper than most non-smart mattresses. This is a great option for anyone looking to try a smart bed without breaking the bank. You can pair the c2 smart mattress with a Sleep Number FlexFit base (starting at $1,299 in a queen size) for even more smart features including snore control and head and foot elevations.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
