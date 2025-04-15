Sleep Number launches smart bed sale with up to $1,035 off — perfect for couples eyeing a sleep divorce
The Sleep Number's c1 smart mattress with adjustable firmness is included in the sale for the first time ever
Sleep Number's Classic series is the brand's most affordable range and today it's even cheaper thanks to a 15% discount on the c1, c2 and c4 smart beds. The c1 is included in the sale for the first time ever, meaning you can now buy a smart bed from just $509 at Sleep Number and get free installation too.
We've been handpicking the best smart beds and mattresses and rate Sleep Number as one of the top options to buy this year. And for all the NFL fans in the house, Sleep Number is also Travis Kelce's favorite sleep tracking mattress.
Standout features of the Sleep Number c1 include dual adjustable firmness and integrated sleep tracking — great for couples with different sleep styles or body weights, and people looking to track their sleep without a wearable. Here's a break down of what's on offer...
Sleep Number c1 smart bed: twin was $599 now $509.15 at Sleep Number
Wondering what are Sleep Number mattresses and where to start? The c1 smart bed is the newest and cheapest model. We tried the Sleep Number c1 smart bed and were impressed with the comfort and support on offer thanks to its adjustable firmness. You do have to make some concessions as it's only 8" tall and doesn't provide as good pressure relief, temperature regulation and motion isolation as the best mattresses we've tested this year, but for a smart bed it's very well priced. Today's 15% saving is the first discount we've seen with a queen on sale for $849.15 (was $999). This new sale comes ahead of next month's Memorial Day mattress sales and we'd be surprised if the c1 drops any lower so there's no reason to delay if you need to buy now.
User score: ★★★★½ (420+ reviews)
Want more cooling power? Try these...
Sleep Number c2 smart bed: twin was $899 now $764.15 at Sleep Number
The c2 smart bed is step up from the c1 in Sleep Number's classic series, offering upgraded cooling and pressure relief. With 15% off, a queen size c2 smart bed is now $1,104.15 (was $1,299). Previously there's been $200 off all sizes of this mattress. This means that while the current twin, full and queen prices are not the lowest we've seen, a king, Cal king and split king are at their lowest price. So it's a great deal if you're looking for a roomy mattress that will cater to your movements through the night, keeping you in the most comfortable, supported position possible, all while tracking your individual sleep metrics.
User score: ★★★★½ (24,450+ reviews)
Sleep Number c4 smart bed: twin was $1,899 now $1,614.15 at Sleep Number
The c4 smart bed is the most premium model in Sleep Number's classic series. It's an extra inch tall, bringing more cushioning and pressure relief to those side sleepers who need it most. This smart mattress starts in a queen size, and 15% off translates to a saving of $284.85, knocking the price from $1,899 to $1,614.15. Although that's pricier than the other models here, it is still cheaper than most smart beds.
User score: ★★★★½ (23,270+ reviews)
There's also 15% off Sleep Number bed bases
You can bag more savings when you pair your mattress with a Sleep Number base too. A non-smart integrated base starts from $254.15 now (was $299), and adds a solid support frame to your smart mattress. Or, a Flexfit smart adjustable bed base (available in a queen size and up) starts from $1,104.15 (was $1,299).
Sleep Number's entry level smart bed base is the Flexfit 1 which includes head adjustability and snoring mitigation. How does it stop the ZZZs? It tracks your breathing through the night and, if it detects snoring, it adjusts your head position to open airways for easier, quieter breathing. Clever, huh?
The next smart base is the Flexfit 2 (from
$1,999 $1,699.15), complete with the above features plus foot adjustability. This means you can alter the elevation at both the top and bottom of the bed, allowing you to reach the zero-gravity position for ultimate pressure relief. The Flexfit 3 (from $2,399 $2,039.15) goes a step further with foot warming too for an all-round bliss sleep experience.
Of course, this can hike the price but it completes your smart, customizable bed set up with customizable positioning which can help you combat snoring and back pain. These features offer more personalized comfort for bedtime reading and comfy slumber all night long.
A 100-night sleep trial and 15-year warranty are included with all Sleep Number purchases.
