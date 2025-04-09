Unboxing is probably my least favorite part about testing mattresses, especially when the mattress in question is a hybrid. And I should know — I've unboxed 12 of the things.

Hybrids are the heaviest type of mattress thanks to more materials, but as many of the best hybrid mattresses of the year now come shipped in a box, unboxing is a necessary evil if you want to enjoy the comfort that lies inside that cardboard vessel.

Okay, a compressed hybrid arriving at your doorstep does sound a heck of a lot more convenient than tying a bulky mattress to the top of your car, but unboxing isn't always a breeze.

Still, it shouldn't put you off buying a great hybrid mattress in the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales, so here's my advice for making the unboxing process smooth sailing.

What is a hybrid mattress and why are they so tricky to unbox?

The most classic kind of mattress is the spring mattress. It's the kind of mattress that I (and likely you) grew up sleeping on and offers plenty of bouncy support.

However, memory foam mattresses have become increasingly popular thanks to their NASA-developed body-contouring comfort. Many of these feature in this year's guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers.

Hybrid mattresses, on the other hand, combine the benefits of both spring and the best memory foam mattresses. They use springs for a supportive base and layers of memory foam on top for a cushioning surface.

(Image credit: Future)

You'll find plenty of hybrids in this year's best mattress in a box guide, but there is one setback about these Goldilocks-level beds: they are really, really heavy.

Why are hybrids so heavy? Well, all those layers of dense foam and sturdy springs or coils add up, making them both taller and heavier than traditional spring beds and all-foam mattresses.

I've unboxed 12 hybrid mattresses in my time as a mattress tester, and I have noticed that the process becomes quicker and easier with every hybrid I unbox.

And it's likely because I follow some simple steps.

5 things I always do before unboxing a hybrid mattress

1. Check the website for weight and expansion time

If you've been scouring online for hybrid mattresses, most of the top brands and retailers will include a product specs section. This covers things such as measurements, dimensions and weight of every size.

The bigger the bed size, the higher the weight. All hybrids are built differently and some weigh more than other hybrid models in the same bed size.

For example, when I unboxed a full-size 70lbs hybrid for the Helix Twilight mattress review on the same day as I unboxed a full-size 103lbs hybrid for the Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress review, I really felt the difference.

Unboxing the Helix Twilight was quick and straightforward while I could barely get the Leesa Legend Hybrid out of the box.

(Image credit: Future)

There's also expansion time. Every hybrid mattress I've unboxed has expanded within a nanosecond of cutting the plastic wrapping. In fact, they pretty much expand before I can take the final plastic layer off.

However, while they look ready to sleep on within five minutes of unboxing, they will still need some time to reach their full potential.

Check the brand's website for how long a mattress in a box takes to expand, as times vary depending on the model. For example, Nectar recommends waiting the full 72 hours, but a Purple mattress full expansion time is 24 hours and it's even ready to sleep on within six.

Typically, they take between 24-72 hours to expand, so decide where you are going to sleep in the meantime. May I suggest a Japanese floor mattress or futon? When I let my hybrid mattress expand, I tried Amazon’s best-selling Japanese floor mattress.

2. Recruit someone to help me

I remember the first time a hybrid mattress arrived on my doorstep. It was a hybrid mattress from bed-in-a-box brand Emma, and I was home alone during the day.

After thanking the delivery guy, I began to lift the box. Or, at least, I attempted to lift the box.

(Image credit: Future)

It was so heavy, I had to drag it across my living room, and no matter how hard I tried, I could not lift the darn thing up the stairs.

Asking someone to help me made all the difference. Trust me when I say that moving and unboxing a hybrid mattress is a two-person job.

Even once you've carried it to your bedroom and taken it out of the box, you'll need someone to guide you as you unwrap the rapidly expanding mattress.

3. Clear my room and bed frame

Okay, so you've checked the weight, ordered the mattress, scheduled a delivery day and asked someone to help you. It's now the big day.

But the first thing to do in the morning of the delivery day is to clear your bedroom (and path to your bedroom) and strip the bed of your old mattress and bedding.

A big mistake that people make when ordering a boxed mattress is to open it in a different room than the bedroom. A box is much easier to carry than an expanded mattress, so you need to carry the box to your bedroom before opening it.

(Image credit: Future)

Make sure the path to your bed is tidy and clear of any clutter (including the stairs if your home has any) so you and your moving buddy can carry it without stumbling over a pair of shoes or your cat.

4. Put the box on my bed frame and pull

Once my boxed hybrid has made it to my bedroom, the first thing I do is move it to the bed frame on its side. When it's on the bed frame, make sure the opening of the box is on either the left or right side of the bed (not at the foot or the head). It should look like the below image:

(Image credit: Future)

Next, one of you needs to lift the bottom of the box up as the other kneels while pulling the rolled-up mattress out of the box like the below image shows:

(Image credit: Future)

This a failsafe tried-and-tested unboxing method that testing panelists and I always use, and it works like a charm.

Decide which action you'd like to do (I'm usually the one who pulls it out of the box while another lifts) but you can always switch if one of you is struggling in a particular role.

5. Grab some scissors

(Image credit: Future)

Once I've slid the mattress out and put the box to one side, it's time to unleash the mattress from its plastic wrapping.

Both you and your unboxing buddy should take a pair of scissors each and, layer by layer, start to cut the wrapping.

Some hybrid mattresses come with a complimentary cutting tool attached to the box, while others you can simply peel the plastic wrapping by hand without using scissors.

6. Take my time

Mattress wrapping is like the layers of an onion, you've got to slowly keep peeling away (in fact, sometime you don't need scissors) until there's no plastic left.

Take your time with the scissors, as you don't want to accidently cut the mattress (especially if your hybrid isn't a fiberglass-free mattress).

One of you should be tasked with putting each layer of plastic wrapping in the corner and out of the way.

(Image credit: Future)

I usually find that once you peel away the second or third layer of the wrapping of a hybrid mattress, you'll suddenly hear a hiss and before you know it, the mattress is rapidly expanding before your very eyes.

The first time I unboxed a hybrid mattress, I began to panic a little when it started to expand with out any warning — especially since I didn't know whether the mattress was the right side up or the right way round. .

However, now I realize that you should just take it easy, as this will allow to follow the next tip.

7. Check for a logo

As the mattress expands, look for clues that your mattress is (or isn't) the right way round or the right way up.

The first thing to look for is a logo. Most hybrid mattresses come with a logo at the foot of the bed, so look for a logo and then check that a) it's facing the foot of the bed and b) it's not upside down.

Flip the mattress over if it's upside down or turn it around if it's facing the head of the bed. If you're unsure what the logo looks like, check the website for photographs of the mattress to familiarize yourself with how the mattress should look.

(Image credit: Future)

I know what you're thinking: "Who cares if the logo is upside down? Nobody is going to see it once I cover it with a sheet."

However, hybrid mattress designs are complex, so the springs need to be on the bottom for stability and durability and the foam need to be on top for cushioning.

If the mattress expands too quickly for you to check where the logo is, don't worry. While it's easier to rotate a mattress when it's still in its wrapping, you can still flip or turn your mattress when it's expanded.

Bonus tip: check for any freebies attached to your mattress while unboxing. I had a nice surprise while unboxing the Helix Twilight and found two free pillows on the underside:

(Image credit: Future)

And there you have it, your mattress is out of the box and ready for bed.