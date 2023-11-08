Live
Walmart Black Friday Sale LIVE — I vetted the 23 best deals to shop
AirPods for $69, $148 50-inch Roku TV and more
Staff-picked deals:
1. Quick links
2. 10 Editor's Choice deals
3. Best deals
4. Live: Latest updates
The first round of Walmart Black Friday deals will go live today at 12 p.m. (ET). Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the country and it tends to offer some of the most aggressive Black Friday deals of the season.
The first round of deals will be exclusive for Walmart Plus ($98/year) members only. At 3 p.m. (ET), the deals will be available to the general public. If you've been curious about Walmart Plus, right now you can get Walmart Plus for just $49/year. That's the cheapest it's ever been and rare discount we only see during the Walmart Black Friday sales event. (The deal expires at 12 p.m. ET today).
I've been covering Black Friday deals for 15 years and throughout my professional career I've learned to separate the good deals from the bad. So below I'm rounding up all of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop. I've carefully vetted and selected these deals because they're at their lowest price ever or because I don't foresee them getting significantly cheaper in the days to come.
Walmart Black Friday deals quick links
- Adidas: men's/women's apparel from $15
- Adult/children's bikes: deals from $48
- Board games: Clue, Candy Land, more from $6
- Crocs sale: men's/women's/children's deals from $9
- Fitness & exercise: up to 40% off yoga mats, weights, treadmills
- Gaming laptops: MSI, Asus, Gateway from $499
- HDTVs: deals from $118
- Holiday decor: from $3
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot, more from $15
- LEGO toys: sets from $19
- Nintendo Switch: games from $29
- PS5: games from $34
- Smartphones: iPhone and Galaxy sales from $69
- Toys: up to 55% off Barbie, Nerf, more
- Xbox Series X|S: games from $34
11 Editor's Choice Walmart Black Friday deals: live at 12pm
- Apple AirPods: was $129 will be $69 @ Walmart [LOWEST PRICE!]
- Onn 50-inch Roku 4K TV: $148 @ Walmart
- Vinyl records: Michael Jackson, Journey, more from $15 @ Walmart
- Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals: was $49 will be $24 @ Walmart
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker: was $59 will be $35 @ Walmart
- Skullcandy Hesh ANC Headphones: was $134 will be $49 @ Walmart
- Ninja Professional Blender: was $99 will be $50 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 will be $329 @ Walmart
- Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: for $398 @ Walmart
- MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop: was $699 will be $479 @ Walmart
- PS5 w/ Spider Man 2: was $559 will be $499 @ Walmart
- Sony 65" A90J 4K OLED TV: for $1,398 @ Walmart
Best Walmart Black Friday deals right now
Walmart Plus: was $98/year now $49/year @ Walmart
Save 50% - ends at 12pm! Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart
Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through November. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.
Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $39 @ Walmart
It's time to deck the hall! Walmart has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $39. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as taller fully decorated trees. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Amazon has a similar sale with deals from $21, but their trees start at smaller sizes.
Price check: deals from $21 @ Amazon
Shark Days Sale: deals from $44 @ Walmart
It's Shark Days at Walmart and the retailer is discounting select Shark vacuums with prices as low as $44. The sale includes air purifiers, steam mops, robot vacs, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark appliance sales I've seen all year.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart
Right now you can snag a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $189, tied for the lowest price we've seen yet. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Note that these are the Lightning charging model, not the recently revamped ones featuring a USB-C port.
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: was $298 now $267 @ Walmart
The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. They offer outstanding sound quality, strong ANC, useful features and excellent controls. They last for up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC on or up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off when using the included charging case.
Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle: was $299 now $269 @ Walmart
The Gilded Hunter Bundle includes the Xbox Series S along with nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guy. This is the lowest price we've seen for this bundle.
Price check: $269 @ Amazon | $299 @ Best Buy
Apple iPad (10th gen, 64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Walmart
The basic iPad got a big overhaul for its tenth iteration, with a full-screen design, horizontally-positioned camera for easy FaceTime calls, upgraded performance and four playful color options.
MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 @ Walmart
Walmart is slashing the price of the MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU.
LIVE: Latest Updates
It's barely a few weeks since its release, but Spider-Man 2 has already been deemed an essential PS5 game by millions of players (including yours truly). That's why this PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499 is such a fantastic deal. Remember that the regular PS5 costs $499 standalone so you're essentially getting the game for free, and as our review explains "it's the best Spider-Man video game ever made."
PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart
It may feel like 2023 only just started, but it's already time to deck the halls! And to help you get your home looking all festive, Walmart has a big sale on artificial Christmas trees with deals starting from just $39. There are all shapes and sizes including smaller pre-lite trees as well as larger trees that can take the centerpiece in your holiday decoration setup. Plus, many of them are easy to take down and store so they can last you many Christmases to come!
Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $39 @ Walmart
If you're looking for a 4K television at the lowest possible price, look no further than this 50-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for $148 at Walmart. It's one of the cheapest 4K TVs we've ever seen, and while it falls into the budget category, it's an ideal choice if you want a TV for a second bedroom or a home office. In our review, we noted that it packs a slim design and a very easy-to-use Roku interface, but its subpar brightness was a disappointment.
Onn 50-inch Roku 4K TV: $148 @ Walmart
One of the biggest deals of Walmart’s Black Friday sale is the AirPods for $69. This is the lowest price ever for Apple’s second-generation wireless earbuds and will be one of the best Black Friday Apple deals of the sales event. These might not be the more premium AirPods Pro but you’re getting a slick set of buds that pair excellently with an iPhone for almost half price. Stock may be limited so grab your pair now.
AirPods: was $129 now $69 @ Walmart
The first major Apple Watch 9 discount is just hours away. At noon Walmart will have the Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $349. During its October Prime Day event, Amazon knocked its price to $389, which was a modest $10 off. But now Walmart is the first retailer to offer a sizable $50 off. I'm almost positive Amazon (and maybe Best Buy) will offer the same Apple Watch deals, so keep a close eye on them as well. I don't foresee it getting cheaper on Black Friday proper (the Series 8 will likely hit $279), so I'd get this Series 9 deal today if you're in the market for a new Apple Watch.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Walmart
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): for $399 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): for $399 @ Best Buy
As we've mentioned before, Walmart's Black Friday drop starts at 12 p.m. (ET). However, at that exact time one of Walmart's best deals will also come to an end. Right now you can get 50% off Walmart Plus membership. It's a deal I remember seeing last year, but it's also a very rare deal. (I believe this is only the second time they offer it in 2023). So if you've ever been curious — now is the time to sign up. Members get free shipping, gasoline discounts at select stations, and early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals. The catch? This deal ends at 12 p.m. (ET) today.
Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
Happy hump day, everyone! Deals Editor in Chief Louis here guiding you through the best Walmart Black Friday deals on this Wednesday morning. Later today Walmart will release its first batch of Black Friday deals. These are all online exclusive that won't be available in-store till this Friday (November 10). Here's a quick rundown of what's happening today.
- 12 p.m. (ET): Walmart will release its first official batch of Black Friday deals for Walmart Plus members only
- 3 p.m. (ET): All deals will be available to non-members