Walmart Black Friday Sale LIVE — I vetted the 23 best deals to shop

The first round of Walmart Black Friday deals will go live today at 12 p.m. (ET). Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the country and it tends to offer some of the most aggressive Black Friday deals of the season.

The first round of deals will be exclusive for Walmart Plus ($98/year) members only. At 3 p.m. (ET), the deals will be available to the general public. If you've been curious about Walmart Plus, right now you can get Walmart Plus for just $49/year. That's the cheapest it's ever been and rare discount we only see during the Walmart Black Friday sales event. (The deal expires at 12 p.m. ET today).

I've been covering Black Friday deals for 15 years and throughout my professional career I've learned to separate the good deals from the bad. So below I'm rounding up all of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop. I've carefully vetted and selected these deals because they're at their lowest price ever or because I don't foresee them getting significantly cheaper in the days to come.

11 Editor's Choice Walmart Black Friday deals: live at 12pm

Best Walmart Black Friday deals right now

Walmart Plus: was $98/year now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% - ends at 12pm! Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through November. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $39 @ Walmart

It's time to deck the hall! Walmart has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $39. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as taller fully decorated trees. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Amazon has a similar sale with deals from $21, but their trees start at smaller sizes.

Price check: deals from $21 @ Amazon

Shark Days Sale: deals from $44 @ Walmart

It's Shark Days at Walmart and the retailer is discounting select Shark vacuums with prices as low as $44. The sale includes air purifiers, steam mops, robot vacs, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark appliance sales I've seen all year.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

Right now you can snag a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $189, tied for the lowest price we've seen yet. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Note that these are the Lightning charging model, not the recently revamped ones featuring a USB-C port.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: was $298 now $267 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. They offer outstanding sound quality, strong ANC, useful features and excellent controls. They last for up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC on or up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off when using the included charging case.

Apple iPad (10th gen, 64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Walmart

The basic iPad got a big overhaul for its tenth iteration, with a full-screen design, horizontally-positioned camera for easy FaceTime calls, upgraded performance and four playful color options.