I just found my new favorite keyboard shortcut — and it works on any browser!

By Peter Wolinski
published

Have a habit of closing the wrong tab? Memorize this keyboard shortcut for reopening closed tabs

Google Chrome
(Image credit: Thaspol/Adobe)

Ever close important tabs by accident when browsing online using your PC or Mac? Of course you do. We all do. After scouring the internet, you've finally found that important web form, obscured in the depths of a poorly mapped website, only to accidentally close the page while trimming down your 158 open tabs. It's a right pain in the backside

Now, you could open a new tab using Ctrl/Cmd + T and search your history to find the page. Or you could start typing into the URL bar until the proper page is suggested. 

But there's a much slicker move you can perform, using a simple reopen tab keyboard shortcut to open up the exact tab once again and pick up where you left off.

Sound useful? We thought so, too. What's even better is that the shortcut reopens all tabs you've just closed, in order, and puts them back into the position they previously held in the tab bar. Genius. 

This shortcut works on both Mac and PC. It also worked on all the desktop browsers that we tested, including Chrome, Safari, Edge, Opera and Firefox, although it's worth noting one of our testers had an issue with the shortcut not working on Firefox for PC. (Others didn't, so that's probably an issue isolated to that one PC.) 

So, without further ado, here's how to reopen closed tabs on any browser. 

How to reopen tabs on any computer browser

1. On Windows, press Ctrl + Shift + T.

(Image credit: Future)

2. On Mac, press Cmd + Shift + T.

(Image credit: Future)

And there you have it. Your tabs are reopened.

(Image credit: Future)

Wowee, what a thriller. If you fancy learning more shortcuts, we have you covered. Learn how to find the emoji keyboard on Mac, how to type emoji on Windows, how to insert symbols on Windows and how to type an em dash in Windows and macOS.

Peter Wolinski
Peter Wolinski
Editor, How To & Cameras

Peter is Editor of the How To and Camera sections at Tom's Guide. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, obsessively detailing his car, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots.

Topics
Software