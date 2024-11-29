Holy smokes! Amazon just slashed the price of Traeger grills — 3 deals I recommend

It may seem like a strange time of year to buy a new grill, but true pitmasters will know that a bit of cold weather is no reason to turn off the pellet smoker. In fact, savvy shoppers can save big when they buy a grill out of season, as proven by these Black Friday Traeger deals at Amazon.

Even after a great discount, the best grills can still set you back a few hundred dollars, so you'll want to know you're making the right call when you invest. We've tried a number of Traeger grills, and they're some of the smartest options on the market for those who want the added bonus of app-compatibility, remote monitoring and precise temperature control. So if you're looking for a grill you can trust to smoke up a brisket or rack of ribs, rest assured you can't go far wrong with this brand.

For most people, the Traeger Grills Pro 575, now 25% off, is a brilliant choice. It's got 572 inches of cooking space and offers WiFi and app connectivity. If you want something a bit bigger, this $200 saving on the iconic Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 is the Traeger deal I recommend. And if you really want the best of the best, the Traeger Ironwood 885 is also $200 off for Black Friday. It offers enough space to cook ten chickens or seven rib racks, and the in-built temperature probe means everything will come out perfectly cooked and full of flavor.

Top 3 Black Friday Traeger deals

Traeger Grills Pro 575: was $799 now $599 at Amazon One of Traeger's more entry-level smokers, this is still a serious piece of kit for those who love grilling and want the option of a built-in pellet auger that automatically feeds your grill the perfect amount of fuel for any recipe.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon The Ironwood 650 is perhaps Traeger's most iconic grill, and according to the brand, it's also the top-seller. It's easy to see why, because this grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all in one.