Holy smokes! Amazon just slashed the price of Traeger grills — 3 deals I recommend
Save $200 on Traeger Black Friday pellet grill and smoker deals
It may seem like a strange time of year to buy a new grill, but true pitmasters will know that a bit of cold weather is no reason to turn off the pellet smoker. In fact, savvy shoppers can save big when they buy a grill out of season, as proven by these Black Friday Traeger deals at Amazon.
Even after a great discount, the best grills can still set you back a few hundred dollars, so you'll want to know you're making the right call when you invest. We've tried a number of Traeger grills, and they're some of the smartest options on the market for those who want the added bonus of app-compatibility, remote monitoring and precise temperature control. So if you're looking for a grill you can trust to smoke up a brisket or rack of ribs, rest assured you can't go far wrong with this brand.
For most people, the Traeger Grills Pro 575, now 25% off, is a brilliant choice. It's got 572 inches of cooking space and offers WiFi and app connectivity. If you want something a bit bigger, this $200 saving on the iconic Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 is the Traeger deal I recommend. And if you really want the best of the best, the Traeger Ironwood 885 is also $200 off for Black Friday. It offers enough space to cook ten chickens or seven rib racks, and the in-built temperature probe means everything will come out perfectly cooked and full of flavor.
Quick links
- Shop Traeger Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Traeger Grills Pro 575: was $799, now $599 @ Amazon
- Traeger Grills Ironwood 650: was $1,299, now $999 @ Amazon
- Traeger Grills Ironwood 885: was $1,499, now $1,299 @ Amazon
Top 3 Black Friday Traeger deals
One of Traeger's more entry-level smokers, this is still a serious piece of kit for those who love grilling and want the option of a built-in pellet auger that automatically feeds your grill the perfect amount of fuel for any recipe.
The Ironwood 650 is perhaps Traeger's most iconic grill, and according to the brand, it's also the top-seller. It's easy to see why, because this grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all in one.
Control this grill remotely thanks to WiFi and app support, as well as a built-in meat thermometer. It's also ideal for cooking in all weather thanks to its double side-wall insulation, which improves efficiency in cold weather.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Millie is the Senior Home Editor at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners. Starting out in 2019 as a Staff Writer at TopTenReviews, Millie then moved on to Future's Homes portfolio, where she eventually oversaw all product testing as Head of Reviews.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie's not tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.