I just found out I’ve been emptying my vacuum canister all wrong — here’s how I should have been doing it

When it comes to tackling our household chores, having one of the best vacuum cleaners is essential for getting our floors clean and spotless. This is especially the case if you have children or pets leaving stubborn dirt or hair everywhere.

And while vacuuming isn't exactly my favorite chore, the combo of having hard flooring and allergies means I have the daily battle of trying to keep my home dust-free.

What’s more, there's something (oddly) satisfying about seeing the dustballs accumulate in my canister after a vacuuming session. I just wish I could feel the same way about emptying it!

But while this task may seem easy enough, it turns out that I've been emptying my cordless vacuum dust canister wrong all along.

Like many, I'd tend to leave my canister to fill up to full capacity before emptying it into the trash can. It will save you multiple trips, right? According to experts, this is probably one of the vacuum cleaning mistakes you're probably making, and could ruin your cleaner altogether.

So exactly how long can you go without emptying out your dust canister? And more importantly, what happens to your vacuum cleaner when you don't empty out your canister often?

How often should you empty the canister?

The Dyson V11 vacuum cleaner being emptied (Image credit: Future)

Generally, the best practice is to empty out after each use and never wait until you have a full canister. Or depending on how often you vacuum, at least once a week is ideal.

If you’re in a rush however, experts recommend emptying at 50% or 75% full, but never right up to the brim. In addition to emptying the canister, it’s advisable to clear dirt and debris that can get stuck in the brushes and base plate — these can cause clogs, reduce suction power and affect performance.

What happens when you always leave your canister full?

Full vacuum cleaner dust canister (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’ve started to notice your vacuum cleaner suddenly losing suction power, or blowing dirt out, this is a clear indicator that the canister or bag is in need of emptying.

I also encountered this after noticing that dust and debris kept blowing out, rather than sucking it all into the vacuum cleaner. Which ended up leaving me with more work to do!

A full canister could lead to blockages, reduced suction and clogged filters which all contribute to poor performance. Worse case, if you break the mechanism, you might have to get it fixed or even require you to replace your vacuum.

Even if you have a bagged vacuum, the same applies to replacing a dust bag well before it reaches its full level/size.

If you want to know the difference between these two types of vacuum, check out our guide on bagged vs. bagless vacuums.

How often should you clean your vacuum canister?

(Image credit: Future)

Even your vacuum canister needs a little TLC, and it’s all too easy to forget that it needs cleaning once in a while. Luckily, it takes no time at all.

Simply remove the canister and wipe inside with a clean, dry microfiber cloth. Next, wash the canister with warm soapy water before completely rinsing away soap suds. Then allow the canister to dry completely before putting it back onto your cleaner.

Proper maintenance will help your trusted vacuum cleaner last longer, and save you time and money.