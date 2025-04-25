I test Dyson vacuum cleaners for a living — my top 5 hacks that makes them even better

When it comes to the best vacuum cleaners, Dyson is a premium brand that stands out above the rest.

And since I’ve tested my fair share of Dyson cleaners for a living, I can honestly say that nothing else has matched its unwavering pick-up power, performance and innovative features.

Ranging from the versatility of Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Vacuum Cleaner — the brand’s first cordless stick that can vacuum and mop with its handy attachment, to the Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner that quickly handled my wooden and tiled flooring with ease.

Needless to say, my countless hours testing Dyson vacuum cleaners allowed me to pick up some clever tips along the way. Not only did these make my cleaning more efficient, but meant that my trusted Dyson vacuum cleaner performs even better.

So if you want to get the most out of your premium vacuum, these five easy tips just might do the trick!

Dyson V12 Detect Slim: $615.50 at Amazon The V12 brings some impressive features to the table, particularly its laser dust detection that reveals hidden particles you didn't even know were there. The slimmer design makes it easier to maneuver, and it's notably lighter for those whole-house cleaning sessions.

Vacuum more slowly

Dyson V15 (Image credit: Dyson)

Housework can often be a time-consuming chore, and so I’d often be going around my home at top speed — in a bid to cut my cleaning time in half.

However, I soon learned that faster isn’t always better, nor does it ensure a thorough clean.

In fact, vacuuming more slowly is much more effective. This gives the vacuum cleaner more time to get to work on removing dirt properly, especially stubborn pet hair, ingrained debris and hidden dust.

The best method is to vacuum in ‘lanes’ across your floor. Move forward and backward to cover each section before moving onto a new lane.

Your Dyson will be powerful enough to pick up more heavy debris if you simply take your time, and don’t rush!

Use ‘Eco’ mode for light cleaning

The Dyson V11 Boost mode on the LCD display (Image credit: Future)

Similarly, most of us assume more power equals better performance but it’s not always necessary for a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Typically, leaving it on the 'Boost' mode will ramp up the suction power, but this doesn’t get the job done any quicker.

I’ve always found ‘Eco’ mode more effective for daily cleaning, especially on hard floors. Plus, it’s easier to suck up debris and dust from hard floors versus carpets, so it doesn’t require too much power.

Typically, ‘Boost’ ramps up the suction power and is ideal to tackle certain, heavy-duty messes — just not for an entire cleaning session. Not only will this drain out the life of your battery life, but will be far less noisy too!

Add fragrant cotton balls to your dustbin

Dyson dust canister with cotton balls inside (Image credit: Future)

If you want to make your room smell fresh, I tried this simple Dyson vacuum cleaner hack — and it worked wonders.

This actually came from a TikTok video I saw posted by cleaning influencer Chantel Mila. Here she shows an incredibly easy trick to vacuum and freshen up a room at the same time.

I simply took a couple of cotton balls and added a few drops of my favorite essential oil — I chose peppermint oil for its fresh scent. Then I added the scented cotton balls into my dust canister before vacuuming around my home.

As I did so, I could immediately smell the peppermint fragrance in the room, caused by the warm air rushing through the canister, helping the scent evaporate into the air. This is a great way to instantly freshen up a room, and get rid of bad smells.

Additionally, you may wonder how this hack actually makes your Dyson “work better” — but there’s more. I noticed as the cotton balls were spinning around in the dust bin, it actually picked up the dust particles and dirt sucked inside the canister. Essentially, giving it a little clean at the same time. A win-win!

Find a small item with this nylon hack

Full vacuum cleaner dust canister (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’ve lost a small metal object or an earring somewhere in your high-pile carpet, the last thing you want is to accidentally vacuum it. Luckily, I’ve found a clever hack to ensure that all is not lost!

Simply take a piece of sheer material (or anything made from nylon), and cover your vacuum’s brush head, before vacuuming your carpet.

The idea is that any small metal object will be sucked into the material, but won’t pass through the vacuum into the dustbin. At least you won’t have to scrabble inside a dirty canister to find what you’re looking for before emptying!

Turn your Dyson into a handheld car vacuum

Dyson car +boat vacuum cleaning car backseat (Image credit: Future)

This might seem like an obvious tip, but how many of us actually use our Dyson cordless vacs to clean our vehicles?

Since most Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners can convert into a handheld, this is a great tool to tackle your car, keeping it spotless and looking new again.

Just make sure you use the right tools for the task, such as the brush/upholstery tool for mats, and the crevice tool for awkward corners and spots.

If you do need a dedicated car (or boat!) vacuum though, I tested the latest Dyson Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum, which has impressive suction power to rival a standard vac. Definitely small yet mighty!