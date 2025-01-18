Ditch the oven — these 5 foods always taste better when I air fry them

Love it or loathe it, I’m an air fryer fan, and I’ve never looked back since using the Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer. In fact, you don’t want to start a conversation with me about air fryers, as I probably won’t stop.

My trusty kitchen appliance cooks food perfectly in less time than an oven or broiler and contains the mess in a smaller space. And while it can’t cook a whole roast dinner, it certainly comes into its own when you need extra cooking capacity.

Since using an air fryer, I’ve tried cooking protein, vegetables, buns and cakes — although some things have been more successful than others. When I tried cooking a cake in an air fryer, the result was disappointing, so I’ll return to using my oven for sweet treats.

However, although I wouldn’t recommend cooking everything in an air fryer, there are some foods that I champion. Discover my five foods that taste better in an air fryer and why I’ll never use my oven or broiler to cook them again.

Dreo ChefMaker Air Fryer: was $359 now $239 at Amazon When we reviewed this air fryer, the only downside we could find was its steep price point, so this saving is not to be missed. When we used it to cook everything from steak to cake, it totally wowed us with its smart controls and steam cooking.

1. Roast chicken

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I love roast chicken and often cook one at the weekend to enjoy with hot roast potatoes and fresh vegetables. And when there are leftovers, it’s even better, as the meat can be transformed into coronation chicken for a quick midweek dinner or used as a tasty sandwich filling.

Since using my air fryer to cook a chicken, I now realize how much mess it made in the oven. Fat would spit everywhere, and I’d struggle to know how to clean my oven the best way. The air fryer makes this so much easier. The meat can sit on the raised plate, and the fat can drip to the bottom of the pan. Once the meat is cooked, it’s easy to remove and clean away the mess.

But apart from the clean-up being easier, the meat is perfectly cooked and tender. Although, if you have an air fryer with two compartments, such as the Ninja DZ401 Foodi 6-in-1 XL 2-Basket Air Fryer, you’ll be more restricted with the size of chicken you can cook, while cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving will be out of the question.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Bacon

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Before using an air fryer, I would cook bacon under a broiler and never fry it, as I prefer to remove as much excess fat as possible. However, when using my broiler I was constantly having to check how the protein was cooking, with the added stress of having my smoke alarm piercing through the house, every time the fat spat, sizzled and smoked.

All of these issues can be avoided by using an air fryer, and you will still end up with crispy, well-rendered rashers that are just as tasty piled into a butty. You’ll also find, just like when using a broiler, how much fat collects underneath the plate insert.

3. Baked potatoes

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I’m a great baked potato fan — and the crispier the skin, the better. When I watch other people scooping out the hot steaming flesh and leaving the crunchy skin, I’m always tempted to whip it off their plates. Apart from being tasty, the fiber-filled skins are good for you too, unless you enjoy them with lashings of butter.

Baked potatoes are a versatile food that can be eaten as a snack or a hearty dinner, but they can take a while to cook, especially if starting them from scratch in an oven. Before using an air fryer, I would prick each potato with a fork and wrap it in a kitchen towel before giving it a good blast for a few minutes in a microwave. Next, I’d coat it in a fine layer of oil, push a skewer through its center, and leave it to cook in my spacious oven.

When using an air fryer, I still start the potatoes off in the microwave, unless they are particularly small, then put them in the air fryer basket to finish. The potatoes are raised above the base of the air fryer’s base on a plate, with the hot air circulating around the whole spud. This produces super crispy skin in less time than cooking in an oven. The result? A tasty, healthy meal in a shorter time, using less energy.

4. Roasted vegetables

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

One way I try to add more vegetables to my diet is by cooking them in different ways. So, apart from boiling, stir-frying, or steaming veg, I often roast them for a different textures and a caramelized taste.

I also find that roasted vegetables will go with meals that steamed or boiled veg, just won’t suit. They can be paired with baked chicken, salmon or a spicy Mexican meal. While, apart from acting as a side, they can be cooked as the centerpiece with chickpeas and other pulses, or blended into a healthy pasta sauce.

So, instead of roasting vegetables in my oven, I now always use my air fryer. The vegetables can be prepped exactly as if oven roasting — coated or sprayed with a small amount of oil before being seasoned.

My favorite vegetables to roast in an air fryer are sweet potatoes, peppers, zucchini, and broccoli. But you can also try cauliflower, butternut squash, and asparagus — just try the vegetables you like.

5. Warming up pastries

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I don’t often have leftover pastries hanging about in my house. When I buy croissants, pain au chocolat, or my favorite pain au raisin pastries, they're likely gone that same day!

However, when my family, on the odd occasion, has more restraint and the last few pastries remain untouched, I have a clever way to bring them back to life to enjoy another day.

Rather than wasting heat by putting on the oven full blast to warm through a pastry or two, I turn to my air fryer. Any baked goods, such as pastries and muffins, can be reheated by setting your appliance to 300°F and heating the treats for 3-5 minutes, depending on their size.

Apart from baked goods, an air fryer is also good for reheating meat dishes, casseroles, and rice and pasta dishes, although you may need to add some extra water to prevent the dishes from drying out.