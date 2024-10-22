PlayStation Fall sale has must-play PS5 and PS4 games for less than $20 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

The PlayStation Store Fall Savings sale is discounting loads of the best PS5 games, and some of these must-play titles have even dropped below $20. So, if you’re looking to spend less, but play more, I’m rounding up the best deals across PS5 and PS4 games that won’t break the bank.

The deals start from just $2 (that’s not a typo!), and include some of the biggest blockbuster titles on the PlayStation platform. My favorite deal right now is Resident Evil 4 for $19 (was $39). That’s the lowest ever price for one of the best survival horror games ever made, and now is the perfect time to play with Spooky Season underway. Some of my other top personal picks include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $9 (was $39) and Titanfall 2 for $4 (was $19).

There are plenty of unmissable deals under $20 in this seasonal PlayStation Store sale, but you’ve only got until Thursday (Oct. 24) to make your picks, so don’t delay. Plus, I’m also rounding some of the best early Black Friday deals on PS5 games at Amazon (but some of these deals cost more than $20).

Best PlayStation Store deals under $20

Best PS5 game deals right now

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best piece of Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. Plus, the launch window bugs have now been squashed.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Atlus' Persona series comes with a ton of pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brought the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers could experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and packs in tons of quality-of-life improvements along with new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.