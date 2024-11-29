NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #272 (Saturday, November 30 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Yas Queen!" — is a tough one, which requires a bit of (slightly dated) pop-culture knowledge.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #272, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #272, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #272.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #272 is... "Yas Queen!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Freddie, Brian, Roger and John".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SOMA

BEAR

FREE

YEARN

SCOPES

COMAS

MOSEY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'Y'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BOHEMIANRHAPSODY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #272?

Drumroll, please...

BLOWS

LIFE

REAL

FANTASY

WIND

EASY

COME

...and the spangram was BOHEMIANRHAPSODY.

Strands #272

“Yas Queen!”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This was a tough puzzle, and I only didn't use a clue due to a huge amount of luck.

I was utterly lost at first, with no idea what the theme - "Yas Queen!" - could mean. It turned out that the capitalization of 'Q' was vital, referring to the glam-rock band of the 70s and 80s, but I didn't know that as I was collecting words for the clue section above and accidentally found "BLOWS".

As I continued to look for clue words, I realized I could spell "rhapsody" and the theme finally clicked. I followed it backwards to spell Queen's biggest hit BOHEMIANRHAPSODY and suddenly the board opened up.

It still wasn't that easy, as I'm not the kind of person who has all the song's lyrics imprinted in my mind. But things were made slightly simpler by the fact that both REAL and LIFE were cordoned off in the top corners by the spangram. FANTASY was an obvious one, too, and that blocked off WIND nicely in the bottom right.

Two words were left to find in the middle of the grid, and I got them in the same order they are in the song: EASY, then COME to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

