Quick! Essential Nintendo Switch accessory crashes to $17 for Prime Day

There are plenty of Nintendo Switch accessories out there that I’d consider fairly redundant, but a memory card is essential. After all, the standard Switch comes with a paltry 32GB of internal storage, and that’s barely enough to hold more than a small handful of the best Nintendo Switch games. Fortunately, you can boost your storage without breaking the bank thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

For a limited time, this SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC memory card is on sale for $17 at Amazon . This Prime Day deal represents a 31% discount and is among the best Nintendo Switch deals of the annual sales event. If you’re looking for even more storage, the 512GB model is on sale for just $31 at Amazon . However, you’ll need Amazon Prime to purchase either of these deals.

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card: was $25 now $17 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC is a tiny memory card that can hold a heck of a lot of data. It's also fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch and can be used to boost your console storage. It also functions with Android smartphones and select laptops, to store documents and images. This 256GB memory card is now on sale for just $17 at Amazon.

While boosting your internal storage on the PS5 or Xbox Series X could be considered a luxury (though I would recommend that you do it anyway), on the Nintendo Switch it’s a must. Because of the console’s portable capabilities, it’s vital to have plenty of space to store all your favorite games, giving you access to your entire Switch library anywhere on the go.

SanDisk has released a line of officially licensed Nintendo Switch SD cards, but the only difference here is the Nintendo-themed decay on the card itself. You’re actually getting a considerably weaker deal on these branded items. For example, the 128GB card costs $17 , that’s half the storage for the same price as a regular 256GB card. So, I strongly advise picking up a regular SanDisk Extreme microSDXC as it’s fully compatible with Nintendo’s popular console (I have one installed in mine).