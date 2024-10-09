Bye, Amazon — shop the best Prime Day-beating Switch deals at the Nintendo Store right

Amazon's second Prime Day sales event of 2024 is ongoing, but any deal hunter will know that the retail giant isn't the only place you can find some serious savings.

Sure, there are some massive Switch bargains to be had at Amazon — here are 25 of the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals we could find — but if you're a Switch gamer, you'll be pleased to know that the Nintendo Store has also slashed the prices of some great Nintendo Switch titles over the Prime Day period.

Arguably the best discount of the bunch is Hogwarts Legacy for just $17. If you've wanted to take up residence at Harry Potter's famous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry but are yet to enroll, now's the perfect time to take up your wand and explore Hogwarts through your own eyes.

I'd also highlight the slight discount on Thank Goodness You're Here! for $15, an absolutely hilarious "slapformer" that takes players to a fictional town in the North of England and plays out like a bizarre version of a classic British sketch show.

If neither of those sounds like the game for you, don't worry: the Nintendo Store has over 2,000 Prime Day-beating discounts available right now, with games on sale for as little as $2. I've highlighted some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals I could find below.

Best Nintendo Store deals

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Assemble a team of Ubisoft and Nintendo icons and take on some new bosses in the strategic follow-up to Ubisoft's sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. With a handful of new additions to the roster and a less linear playstyle, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope builds on Kingdom in all the right ways, and now you can bag it for a super-low price.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1: was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

Right now, you can play some of the greatest stealth action games ever made on the go with this amazing Nintendo Switch bundle of Metal Gear Solid games. Best part? This deal means you're getting this sweet collection for 53% off. It's a bargain for series veterans and newcomers alike.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the lovable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Sonic Frontiers: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: was $59 now $52 @ Amazon

Updated graphics and some welcome quality-of-life improvements make Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Nintendo Switch the best way to experience this classic RPG. With plenty of humor and loads of abilities and upgrades to unlock, the colorful game is one of the most beloved Mario games in history, and it's never looked or played as well as it does in this Nintendo Switch remake.

Paleo Pines: was $29 now $14 @ Amazon

Paleo Pines is a farming sim game with a twist — you get to raise your own dinosaurs. Addicting gameplay and cute graphics abound. It’s less complex than some other farming games on the market, but at this price, it’s a solid buy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $57 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

TMNT: Wrath of the Mutants is an updated port of the 2017 arcade beat 'em up title that boasts new, never-before-seen stages to work through and additional bosses to take down as you work to save New York from the Foot Clan.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $18 @ Amazon

Stocking up on games? You'll need space to install them all, and this impressive storage solution should enable you to keep plenty of your favorite or new Nintendo Switch games available to play on your console.

Trying to maximize your gaming experience this Prime Day? We've also highlighted some great PlayStation Store Prime Day deals and spotted the PS5 Slim on offer for its lowest-ever price ahead of the PS5 Pro's arrival later this year. If you're not just shopping for gaming deals on Prime Day, be sure to check out our Prime Day live blog for the best deals across Amazon's many categories.